Covid-19 Impact on Global Robotic Process Automation Market (2021-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Nice Systems, Pegasystems, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, Ipsoft, etc. | InForGrowth

February 7, 2021

Covid-19 Impact on Global Robotic Process Automation Market (2021-2026)

Robotic Process Automation market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Robotic Process Automation industry. The Robotic Process Automation market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Major Classifications of Robotic Process Automation Market:

Major Key players covered in this report:– 

  • Nice Systems
  • Pegasystems
  • Automation Anywhere
  • Blue Prism
  • Ipsoft
  • Celaton
  • Redwood Software
  • Uipath
  • Verint System
  • Xerox
  • Arago Us
  • IBM
  • Thoughtonomy.

    By Product Type: 

  • Automated Solution
  • Decision Support and Management Solutions
  • Interaction Solutions

    By Applications: 

  • Banking
  • Financial Services and Insurance
  • Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
  • Manufacturing and Logistics
  • Telecom and IT
  • Retail and Consumer Goods
  • Travel
  • Hospitality
  • and Transportation
  • Others

    The global Robotic Process Automation market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

    Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

    Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Robotic Process Automation market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Robotic Process Automation. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

    Impact of COVID-19: 
    Robotic Process Automation Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Robotic Process Automation industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Robotic Process Automation market in 2021.

    The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

    COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

    Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Robotic Process Automation Market Report:
    This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Robotic Process Automation market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
    The Robotic Process Automation market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
    A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
    The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Robotic Process Automation industry.

    Industrial Analysis of Robotic Process Automation Market:

    Attributes such as new development in Robotic Process Automation market, Total Revenue, sales, annual production, government norm, and trade barriers in some countries are also mentioned in detail in the report. Robotic Process Automation Report discusses about recent product innovations and gives an overview of potential regional market shares.

