Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market 2021 Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know About Brand Players: Myriad Genetics, Cepheid, Illumina Inc., Abbott, Agilent Technologies Inc., etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics industry. Growth of the overall Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Assays and Kits

Instruments or Analyzers

Services and Software

Asia Pacific Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics market segmented on the basis of Application:

Myriad Genetics

Cepheid

Illumina Inc.

Abbott

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GenePOC Inc.

QIAGEN

Hologic Inc.

Genomic Health

Beckman Coulter Inc

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

DxNA LLC.

Abaxis

Bayer AG

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Biocartis

Binx Health Inc.

Grifols S.A.

Medtronic

Spartan Bioscience Inc.

Quidel Corporation

bioMérieux SA

Sysmex Corporation

BD

OraSure Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Danaher The major players profiled in this report include:

