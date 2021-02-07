COVID-19 Update: Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: L’Oreal S.A, Unilever PLC, Procter & Gamble, Beiersdorf AG, Avon Products Inc, etc. | InForGrowth

Cosmetic Skin Care Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Cosmetic Skin Care market for 2021-2025.

The “Cosmetic Skin Care Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Cosmetic Skin Care industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

L’Oreal S.A

Unilever PLC

Procter & Gamble

Beiersdorf AG

Avon Products Inc

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corporation

The Body Shop International PLC. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Moisturizers

Cleansing Lotions

Facial Masks

Shaving Creams

Serums

Others On the basis of the end users/applications,

Online Sales

Standalone Retail Outlets

Factory Outlet