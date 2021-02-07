February 7, 2021

COVID-19 Update: Global Air Freight Forwarding Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, etc. | InForGrowth

3 min read
Air Freight Forwarding Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Air Freight Forwarding market for 2021-2025.

The “Air Freight Forwarding Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Air Freight Forwarding industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

  • Kuehne + Nagel
  • DHL Group
  • DB Schenker Logistics
  • GEODIS
  • Panalpina
  • DSV
  • Bolloré Logistics
  • Expeditors
  • Nippon Express
  • CEVA Logistics
  • Pantos Logistics
  • Agility Logistics
  • Hellmann
  • Damco
  • KWE
  • Hitachi Transport
  • Sankyu
  • Kerry Logistics
  • Logwin
  • C.H.Robinson
  • Yusen Logistics.

    Market Segmentation:

    By Product Type:

  • Full Charter
  • Split Charter

    On the basis of the end users/applications,

  • Medcine
  • Beverage
  • Electronic
  • Other

    Impact of COVID-19:

    Air Freight Forwarding Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Air Freight Forwarding industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Air Freight Forwarding market in 2021.

    The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

    Reasons to Get this Report:

    • Air Freight Forwarding market opportunities and identify large possible modules according to comprehensive volume and value assessment.
    • The report is created in a way that assists pursuers to get a complete Air Freight Forwarding understanding of the general market scenario and also the essential industries.
    • This report includes a detailed overview of Air Freight Forwarding market trends and more in-depth research.
    • Market landscape, current market trends, and shifting Air Freight Forwarding technologies which may be helpful for the businesses that are competing in this market.

    Industrial Analysis of Air Freight Forwarding Market:

    Study on Table of Contents:

    • Air Freight Forwarding Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (2015-2021)
    • Global Air Freight Forwarding Market Competition by Manufacturers
    • Global Air Freight Forwarding Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2015-2021)
    • Global Air Freight Forwarding Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2015-2021)
    • Global Air Freight Forwarding Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
    • Global Air Freight Forwarding Market Analysis by Application
    • Global Air Freight ForwardingManufacturers Profiles/Analysis
    • Air Freight Forwarding Manufacturing Cost Analysis
    • Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
    • Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
    • Market Effect Factors Analysis
    • Global Air Freight Forwarding Market Forecast (2021-2025)
    • Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources, and Disclaimer.

