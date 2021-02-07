COVID-19 Update: Global Air Freight Forwarding Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, etc. | InForGrowth

Air Freight Forwarding Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Air Freight Forwarding market for 2021-2025.

The “Air Freight Forwarding Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Air Freight Forwarding industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Kuehne + Nagel

DHL Group

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Panalpina

DSV

Bolloré Logistics

Expeditors

Nippon Express

CEVA Logistics

Pantos Logistics

Agility Logistics

Hellmann

Damco

KWE

Hitachi Transport

Sankyu

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

C.H.Robinson

Yusen Logistics. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Full Charter

Split Charter On the basis of the end users/applications,

Medcine

Beverage

Electronic