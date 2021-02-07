February 7, 2021

Permanent Magnet Market 2021: Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Know the COVID19 Impact | Top Players: itachi Metals, Ltd., Daido Steel Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Permanent Magnet Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Permanent Magnet market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Permanent Magnet industry. Growth of the overall Permanent Magnet market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Permanent Magnet Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Permanent Magnet industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Permanent Magnet market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Permanent Magnet market segmented on the basis of Product Type: , Type A, Type B, Others,

Permanent Magnet market segmented on the basis of Application: Application !

  • Application II
  • Application III
  • etc.

    The major players profiled in this report include: , Hitachi Metals

  • Ltd.
  • Daido Steel Co.
  • Ltd.
  • TDK Corporation
  • Shin-ETSU Chemical Co.
  • Ltd.
  • Arnold Magnetic Technologies
  • Lynas Corporation Ltd.
  • Electron Energy Corporation
  • Tengam Engineering
  • Inc.
  • Adams Magnetic Products Co.
  • Inc.
  • Bunting Magnetics Co.
  • Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Inc.
  • Galaxy Magnets
  • Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd. (China)
  • Anhui Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co.
  • Ltd. (China)
  • Eclipse Magnetics (U.K.)
  • Goudsmit Magnetics (Netherlands)
  • Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group (China)
  • JPMF Guangdong Co.
  • Ltd. (China)
  • Ninggang Permanent Magnetic Materials Co. Ltd. (China)
  • Thomas & Skinner Inc. (U.S.)
  • Magx America
  • Inc. (U.S.)
  • Magnum Magnetics Corporation (U.S.)
  • Yantai Zhenghai Material Co.
  • Ltd. (China)
  • Intermetallics Japan Corporation (Japan)
  • Ningbo Co-Star Materials Hi-Tech Co.
  • Ltd. (China)
  • Risheng Magnets International Co.
  • Ltd. (China)
  • Sanvac (Beijing) Magnetics Co.
  • Ltd. (China)
  • Molycorp Magnequench (Canada)
  • Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co.
  • Kg (Germany)
  • Zhong Ke San Huan (China),

    Industrial Analysis of Permanent Magnet Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Permanent Magnet Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Permanent

    Reasons to Purchase Permanent Magnet Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Permanent Magnet market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Permanent Magnet market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

