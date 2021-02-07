Global Microservices Market 2021 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Companies: IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, Infosys, NGINX, etc. | InForGrowth

Microservices Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Microservices market for 2021-2025.

The “Microservices Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Microservices industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

IBM

Microsoft

Salesforce

Infosys

NGINX

Oracle

Pivotal Software

Syntel

SmartBear Software

Marlabs

RapidValue Solutions

Kontena

Macaw Software

Unifyed

RoboMQ

Idexcel. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

On-Premise

Cloud Based On the basis of the end users/applications,

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Banking

Financial Services

and Insurance

IT and ITes

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Telecommunication