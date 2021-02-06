Trending News: Energy and Utility Analytics Market Overview and Forecast Report 2021-2026 – Top players: IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Ericsson (Sweden), Cisco Systems, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Energy and Utility Analytics Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Energy and Utility Analytics market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Energy and Utility Analytics industry. Growth of the overall Energy and Utility Analytics market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Energy and Utility Analytics Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Energy and Utility Analytics industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Energy and Utility Analytics market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Cisco Systems

Inc. (U.S.)

Eaton Corporation (Ireland)

Schneider Electric Company (France)

Capgemini (France)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.)

, . Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Energy and Utility Analytics market is segmented into

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Managed services

Consulting services, Based on Application Energy and Utility Analytics market is segmented into

Load Research & Forecasting

Meter Operation & Optimization

Transmission & Distribution Management

Predictive Maintenance

Workforce Management

Emergency Response Management

Others