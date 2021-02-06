February 6, 2021

Covid-19 Impact on Global Plastic Waste Management Market (2021-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Dow Chemical, Sharq, Formosa, Yansab, Shell, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Plastic Waste Management Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Plastic Waste Management market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Plastic Waste Management industry. Growth of the overall Plastic Waste Management market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Plastic Waste Management Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Plastic Waste Management industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Plastic Waste Management market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Plastic Waste Management market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Ethylene glycols
  • Shell -Oxidation
  • Dow-Oxidation
  • Others

    Plastic Waste Management market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Ethylene glycols
  • Polyethylene glycols
  • Ethylene glycol ethers
  • Ethanol amines
  • Ethoxylates
  • Diethylene glycol and triethylene glycol
  • Others

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • Dow Chemical
  • Sharq
  • Formosa
  • Yansab
  • Shell
  • Al-Jubail Petrochemical Company
  • Sinopec
  • Reliance
  • Basf
  • Indorama Ventures
  • Ineos
  • Huntsman
  • PTT Global Chemical
  • LyondellBasell
  • Indian Oil
  • Oriental Union Chemical
  • CNPC
  • Sibur
  • Nippon Shokubai
  • India Glycol Limited
  • Eastman
  • Kazanorgsintez
  • Sasol

    Industrial Analysis of Plastic Waste Management Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Plastic Waste Management Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Reasons to Purchase Plastic Waste Management Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Plastic Waste Management market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Plastic Waste Management market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

