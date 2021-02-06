New Report: Accelerator Card Market Size, Consumption, Opportunity, Revenue, Import and Export 2027|NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices

New Report: Accelerator Card Market Size, Consumption, Opportunity, Revenue, Import and Export 2027|NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices8 min read
“
An accelerator card is an extension card that is used in high-performance computing, cloud servers, and data centers to accelerate various workloads. These cards can be plugged in via a PCIe slot and are programmable, allowing the user to instruct the card to perform various tasks. These cards are more efficient as compared to general-purpose microprocessors. Some of the widely used accelerator cards in high-performance computing, and data centers are CPUs and GPUs. FPGAs and ASICs are also being used to accelerate machine learning applications in data centers. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Accelerator Card Market The global Accelerator Card market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2019, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026
Global Accelerator Card Scope and Segment Accelerator Card market is segmented by Type, and
,By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Accelerator Card market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and
,By Application for the period 2016-2027.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Xilinx, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Cisco Systems, FUJITSU, Oracle Corporation, Huawei Technologies, IBM Corporation, Kalray Corporation Accelerator Card
Breakdown Data by Type, High-performance Computing Accelerator, Cloud Accelerator
Accelerator Card Breakdown Data By Application
, Video and Image Processing, Machine Learning, Financial Computing, Data Analytics, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Accelerator Card market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Accelerator Card market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and By Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027
Competitive Landscape
and Accelerator Card Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Accelerator Card Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Accelerator Card Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 High-performance Computing Accelerator
1.2.3 Cloud Accelerator
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Accelerator Card Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Video and Image Processing
1.3.3 Machine Learning
1.3.4 Financial Computing
1.3.5 Data Analytics
1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Accelerator Card Production
2.1 Global Accelerator Card Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Accelerator Card Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Accelerator Card Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Accelerator Card Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Accelerator Card Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 Taiwan 3 Global Accelerator Card Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Accelerator Card Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Accelerator Card Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Accelerator Card Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Accelerator Card Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Accelerator Card Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Accelerator Card Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Accelerator Card Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Accelerator Card Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Accelerator Card Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Accelerator Card Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Accelerator Card Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Accelerator Card Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Accelerator Card Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Accelerator Card Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Accelerator Card Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Accelerator Card Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Accelerator Card Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Accelerator Card Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Accelerator Card Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Accelerator Card Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Accelerator Card Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Accelerator Card Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Accelerator Card Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Accelerator Card Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Accelerator Card Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Accelerator Card Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Accelerator Card Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Accelerator Card Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Accelerator Card Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Accelerator Card Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Accelerator Card Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Accelerator Card Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Accelerator Card Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Accelerator Card Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Accelerator Card Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Accelerator Card Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Accelerator Card Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Accelerator Card Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Accelerator Card Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Accelerator Card Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Accelerator Card Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Accelerator Card Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Accelerator Card Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Accelerator Card Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Accelerator Card Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Accelerator Card Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Accelerator Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Accelerator Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Accelerator Card Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Accelerator Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Accelerator Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Accelerator Card Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Accelerator Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Accelerator Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Accelerator Card Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Accelerator Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Accelerator Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Accelerator Card Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Accelerator Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Accelerator Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Accelerator Card Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Accelerator Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Accelerator Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Accelerator Card Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Accelerator Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Accelerator Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Accelerator Card Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Accelerator Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Accelerator Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Accelerator Card Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Accelerator Card Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Accelerator Card Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Accelerator Card Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Accelerator Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Accelerator Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Accelerator Card Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Accelerator Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Accelerator Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Accelerator Card Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Accelerator Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Accelerator Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Accelerator Card Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Accelerator Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Accelerator Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Accelerator Card Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Accelerator Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Accelerator Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Accelerator Card Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Accelerator Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Accelerator Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 NVIDIA Corporation
12.1.1 NVIDIA Corporation Corporation Information
12.1.2 NVIDIA Corporation Overview
12.1.3 NVIDIA Corporation Accelerator Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 NVIDIA Corporation Accelerator Card Product Description
12.1.5 NVIDIA Corporation Related Developments
12.2 Intel Corporation
12.2.1 Intel Corporation Corporation Information
12.2.2 Intel Corporation Overview
12.2.3 Intel Corporation Accelerator Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Intel Corporation Accelerator Card Product Description
12.2.5 Intel Corporation Related Developments
12.3 Advanced Micro Devices
12.3.1 Advanced Micro Devices Corporation Information
12.3.2 Advanced Micro Devices Overview
12.3.3 Advanced Micro Devices Accelerator Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Advanced Micro Devices Accelerator Card Product Description
12.3.5 Advanced Micro Devices Related Developments
12.4 Xilinx
12.4.1 Xilinx Corporation Information
12.4.2 Xilinx Overview
12.4.3 Xilinx Accelerator Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Xilinx Accelerator Card Product Description
12.4.5 Xilinx Related Developments
12.5 Achronix Semiconductor Corporation
12.5.1 Achronix Semiconductor Corporation Corporation Information
12.5.2 Achronix Semiconductor Corporation Overview
12.5.3 Achronix Semiconductor Corporation Accelerator Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Achronix Semiconductor Corporation Accelerator Card Product Description
12.5.5 Achronix Semiconductor Corporation Related Developments
12.6 Cisco Systems
12.6.1 Cisco Systems Corporation Information
12.6.2 Cisco Systems Overview
12.6.3 Cisco Systems Accelerator Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Cisco Systems Accelerator Card Product Description
12.6.5 Cisco Systems Related Developments
12.7 FUJITSU
12.7.1 FUJITSU Corporation Information
12.7.2 FUJITSU Overview
12.7.3 FUJITSU Accelerator Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 FUJITSU Accelerator Card Product Description
12.7.5 FUJITSU Related Developments
12.8 Oracle Corporation
12.8.1 Oracle Corporation Corporation Information
12.8.2 Oracle Corporation Overview
12.8.3 Oracle Corporation Accelerator Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Oracle Corporation Accelerator Card Product Description
12.8.5 Oracle Corporation Related Developments
12.9 Huawei Technologies
12.9.1 Huawei Technologies Corporation Information
12.9.2 Huawei Technologies Overview
12.9.3 Huawei Technologies Accelerator Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Huawei Technologies Accelerator Card Product Description
12.9.5 Huawei Technologies Related Developments
12.10 IBM Corporation
12.10.1 IBM Corporation Corporation Information
12.10.2 IBM Corporation Overview
12.10.3 IBM Corporation Accelerator Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 IBM Corporation Accelerator Card Product Description
12.10.5 IBM Corporation Related Developments
12.11 Kalray Corporation
12.11.1 Kalray Corporation Corporation Information
12.11.2 Kalray Corporation Overview
12.11.3 Kalray Corporation Accelerator Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Kalray Corporation Accelerator Card Product Description
12.11.5 Kalray Corporation Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Accelerator Card Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Accelerator Card Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Accelerator Card Production Mode & Process
13.4 Accelerator Card Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Accelerator Card Sales Channels
13.4.2 Accelerator Card Distributors
13.5 Accelerator Card Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Accelerator Card Industry Trends
14.2 Accelerator Card Market Drivers
14.3 Accelerator Card Market Challenges
14.4 Accelerator Card Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Accelerator Card Study 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
