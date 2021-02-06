New Report: Encoder IC Market Growth, Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021 to 2027|Broadcom, AMS, New Japan Radio

“

An encoder is a sensing device that provides feedback. Encoders convert motion to an electrical signal that can be read by some type of control device in a motion control system, such as a counter or PLC. The encoder sends a feedback signal that can be used to determine position, count, speed, or direction. A control device can use this information to send a command for a particular function. This report studies the encoder IC market. Globally, the main manufacturers of Encoder IC include AMS，Broadcom and New Japan Radio，etc. Among them, AMS has the largest market share of over 20%. Europe and Asia-Pacific are main markets ,both hold a share over 30%. The global Encoder IC market size is projected to reach US$ 595 million by 2026, from US$ 408.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026

. This report focuses on Encoder IC volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Encoder IC market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. Global Encoder IC Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and

,By Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Global Encoder IC Market: Regional Analysis The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Taiwan（China）, Japan and Southeast Asia. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. Global Encoder IC Market:

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2016 to 2020. Following are the segments covered by the report are:, Magnetic Encoder IC, Optical Encoder IC

,By Application:, Healthcare, Machine Tool, Consumer Electronics, Assembly Equipment, Others Key Players: The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Encoder IC market are:, Broadcom, AMS, New Japan Radio, TE Connectivity, IC-Haus, SEIKO NPC, RLS, PREMA Semiconductor, Hamamatsu

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the

of the global Encoder IC market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

Table of Contents

1 Encoder IC Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Encoder IC

1.2 Encoder IC Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Encoder IC Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Magnetic Encoder IC

1.2.3 Optical Encoder IC

1.3 Encoder IC Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Encoder IC Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Machine Tool

1.3.4 Consumer Electronics

1.3.5 Assembly Equipment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Encoder IC Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Encoder IC Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Encoder IC Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Encoder IC Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Encoder IC Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Encoder IC Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Taiwan（China） Encoder IC Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Encoder IC Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Encoder IC Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Encoder IC Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Encoder IC Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Encoder IC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Encoder IC Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Encoder IC Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Encoder IC Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Encoder IC Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Encoder IC Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Encoder IC Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Encoder IC Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Encoder IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Encoder IC Production

3.4.1 North America Encoder IC Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Encoder IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Encoder IC Production

3.5.1 Europe Encoder IC Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Encoder IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 Taiwan（China） Encoder IC Production

3.6.1 Taiwan（China） Encoder IC Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 Taiwan（China） Encoder IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Encoder IC Production

3.7.1 Japan Encoder IC Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Encoder IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Southeast Asia Encoder IC Production

3.8.1 Southeast Asia Encoder IC Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Southeast Asia Encoder IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Encoder IC Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Encoder IC Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Encoder IC Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Encoder IC Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Encoder IC Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Encoder IC Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Encoder IC Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Encoder IC Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Encoder IC Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Encoder IC Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Encoder IC Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Encoder IC Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Encoder IC Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Broadcom

7.1.1 Broadcom Encoder IC Corporation Information

7.1.2 Broadcom Encoder IC Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Broadcom Encoder IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Broadcom Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Broadcom Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 AMS

7.2.1 AMS Encoder IC Corporation Information

7.2.2 AMS Encoder IC Product Portfolio

7.2.3 AMS Encoder IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 AMS Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 AMS Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 New Japan Radio

7.3.1 New Japan Radio Encoder IC Corporation Information

7.3.2 New Japan Radio Encoder IC Product Portfolio

7.3.3 New Japan Radio Encoder IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 New Japan Radio Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 New Japan Radio Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 TE Connectivity

7.4.1 TE Connectivity Encoder IC Corporation Information

7.4.2 TE Connectivity Encoder IC Product Portfolio

7.4.3 TE Connectivity Encoder IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 TE Connectivity Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 TE Connectivity Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 IC-Haus

7.5.1 IC-Haus Encoder IC Corporation Information

7.5.2 IC-Haus Encoder IC Product Portfolio

7.5.3 IC-Haus Encoder IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 IC-Haus Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 IC-Haus Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 SEIKO NPC

7.6.1 SEIKO NPC Encoder IC Corporation Information

7.6.2 SEIKO NPC Encoder IC Product Portfolio

7.6.3 SEIKO NPC Encoder IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 SEIKO NPC Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 SEIKO NPC Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 RLS

7.7.1 RLS Encoder IC Corporation Information

7.7.2 RLS Encoder IC Product Portfolio

7.7.3 RLS Encoder IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 RLS Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 RLS Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 PREMA Semiconductor

7.8.1 PREMA Semiconductor Encoder IC Corporation Information

7.8.2 PREMA Semiconductor Encoder IC Product Portfolio

7.8.3 PREMA Semiconductor Encoder IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 PREMA Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 PREMA Semiconductor Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Hamamatsu

7.9.1 Hamamatsu Encoder IC Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hamamatsu Encoder IC Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Hamamatsu Encoder IC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Hamamatsu Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Hamamatsu Recent Developments/Updates 8 Encoder IC Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Encoder IC Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Encoder IC

8.4 Encoder IC Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Encoder IC Distributors List

9.3 Encoder IC Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Encoder IC Industry Trends

10.2 Encoder IC Growth Drivers

10.3 Encoder IC Market Challenges

10.4 Encoder IC Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Encoder IC by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Encoder IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Encoder IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 Taiwan（China） Encoder IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Encoder IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Southeast Asia Encoder IC Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Encoder IC

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Encoder IC by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Encoder IC by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Encoder IC by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Encoder IC by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Encoder IC by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Encoder IC by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Encoder IC by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Encoder IC by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

