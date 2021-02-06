New Report: Image and Video Capture Card Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Size and Share 2027|AVerMedia Technologies,Inc, Epiphan, Blackmagic

“

The Image and Video Capture Card industry can be broken down into several segments, PCI/PCIe Capture Card, USB Capture Card, etc.Across the world, the major players cover AVerMedia, Epiphan, etc.The Image and Video Capture Card provides a fast transfer of color and monochrome Image and Video data to the host PC memory. Globally, the main manufacturers of Image and Video Capture Card include Nanjing Magewell Electronics，Euresys and AVerMedia Technologies, Inc，etc. Nanjing Magewell Electronics has the largest market share of nearly 10%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, holds a share nearly 40%. The global Image and Video Capture Card market size is projected to reach US$ 404.5 million by 2026, from US$ 325.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026

. This report focuses on Image and Video Capture Card volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Image and Video Capture Card market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. Global Image and Video Capture Card Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and

,By Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Global Image and Video Capture Card Market: Regional Analysis The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China, Australia and Southeast Asia. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. Global Image and Video Capture Card Market:

Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2016 to 2020. Following are the segments covered by the report are:, PCI/PCIe Capture Cards, USB Capture Cards, Others

,By Application:, PC, Scanner, Camera, Others Key Players: The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Image and Video Capture Card market are:, AVerMedia Technologies,Inc, Epiphan, Blackmagic, Cognex, TeledyneDALSA, Elgato, Euresys, Advantech, Nanjing Magewell Electronics, Razer, ADLINK, Hauppauge Digital Inc

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the

of the global Image and Video Capture Card market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

Table of Contents

1 Image and Video Capture Card Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Image and Video Capture Card

1.2 Image and Video Capture Card Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 PCI/PCIe Capture Cards

1.2.3 USB Capture Cards

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Image and Video Capture Card Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 PC

1.3.3 Scanner

1.3.4 Camera

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Image and Video Capture Card Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Image and Video Capture Card Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Image and Video Capture Card Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Image and Video Capture Card Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Image and Video Capture Card Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Australia Image and Video Capture Card Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Image and Video Capture Card Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Image and Video Capture Card Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Image and Video Capture Card Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Image and Video Capture Card Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Image and Video Capture Card Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Image and Video Capture Card Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Image and Video Capture Card Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Image and Video Capture Card Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Image and Video Capture Card Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Image and Video Capture Card Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Image and Video Capture Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Image and Video Capture Card Production

3.4.1 North America Image and Video Capture Card Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Image and Video Capture Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Image and Video Capture Card Production

3.5.1 Europe Image and Video Capture Card Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Image and Video Capture Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Image and Video Capture Card Production

3.6.1 China Image and Video Capture Card Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Image and Video Capture Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Australia Image and Video Capture Card Production

3.7.1 Australia Image and Video Capture Card Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Australia Image and Video Capture Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Southeast Asia Image and Video Capture Card Production

3.8.1 Southeast Asia Image and Video Capture Card Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Southeast Asia Image and Video Capture Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Image and Video Capture Card Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Image and Video Capture Card Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Image and Video Capture Card Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Image and Video Capture Card Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Image and Video Capture Card Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Image and Video Capture Card Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Image and Video Capture Card Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Image and Video Capture Card Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Image and Video Capture Card Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 AVerMedia Technologies,Inc

7.1.1 AVerMedia Technologies,Inc Image and Video Capture Card Corporation Information

7.1.2 AVerMedia Technologies,Inc Image and Video Capture Card Product Portfolio

7.1.3 AVerMedia Technologies,Inc Image and Video Capture Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 AVerMedia Technologies,Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 AVerMedia Technologies,Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Epiphan

7.2.1 Epiphan Image and Video Capture Card Corporation Information

7.2.2 Epiphan Image and Video Capture Card Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Epiphan Image and Video Capture Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Epiphan Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Epiphan Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Blackmagic

7.3.1 Blackmagic Image and Video Capture Card Corporation Information

7.3.2 Blackmagic Image and Video Capture Card Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Blackmagic Image and Video Capture Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Blackmagic Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Blackmagic Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Cognex

7.4.1 Cognex Image and Video Capture Card Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cognex Image and Video Capture Card Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Cognex Image and Video Capture Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Cognex Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Cognex Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 TeledyneDALSA

7.5.1 TeledyneDALSA Image and Video Capture Card Corporation Information

7.5.2 TeledyneDALSA Image and Video Capture Card Product Portfolio

7.5.3 TeledyneDALSA Image and Video Capture Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 TeledyneDALSA Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 TeledyneDALSA Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Elgato

7.6.1 Elgato Image and Video Capture Card Corporation Information

7.6.2 Elgato Image and Video Capture Card Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Elgato Image and Video Capture Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Elgato Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Elgato Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Euresys

7.7.1 Euresys Image and Video Capture Card Corporation Information

7.7.2 Euresys Image and Video Capture Card Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Euresys Image and Video Capture Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Euresys Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Euresys Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Advantech

7.8.1 Advantech Image and Video Capture Card Corporation Information

7.8.2 Advantech Image and Video Capture Card Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Advantech Image and Video Capture Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Advantech Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Advantech Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Nanjing Magewell Electronics

7.9.1 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Image and Video Capture Card Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Image and Video Capture Card Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Image and Video Capture Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Razer

7.10.1 Razer Image and Video Capture Card Corporation Information

7.10.2 Razer Image and Video Capture Card Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Razer Image and Video Capture Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Razer Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Razer Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 ADLINK

7.11.1 ADLINK Image and Video Capture Card Corporation Information

7.11.2 ADLINK Image and Video Capture Card Product Portfolio

7.11.3 ADLINK Image and Video Capture Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 ADLINK Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 ADLINK Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Hauppauge Digital Inc

7.12.1 Hauppauge Digital Inc Image and Video Capture Card Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hauppauge Digital Inc Image and Video Capture Card Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Hauppauge Digital Inc Image and Video Capture Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Hauppauge Digital Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Hauppauge Digital Inc Recent Developments/Updates 8 Image and Video Capture Card Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Image and Video Capture Card Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Image and Video Capture Card

8.4 Image and Video Capture Card Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Image and Video Capture Card Distributors List

9.3 Image and Video Capture Card Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Image and Video Capture Card Industry Trends

10.2 Image and Video Capture Card Growth Drivers

10.3 Image and Video Capture Card Market Challenges

10.4 Image and Video Capture Card Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Image and Video Capture Card by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Image and Video Capture Card Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Image and Video Capture Card Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Image and Video Capture Card Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Australia Image and Video Capture Card Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Southeast Asia Image and Video Capture Card Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Image and Video Capture Card

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Image and Video Capture Card by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Image and Video Capture Card by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Image and Video Capture Card by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Image and Video Capture Card by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Image and Video Capture Card by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Image and Video Capture Card by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Image and Video Capture Card by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Image and Video Capture Card by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

