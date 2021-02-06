New Report: LVDT & RVDT Market Increasing Popularity to Boost Growth by 2027|Honeywell, TE Connectivity, Sensata Technologies (Kavlico)

“

Linear Variable Differential Transformers (LVDT) is non-contact, absolute position sensors. They include a transformer housed into a metal case and a ferromagnetic core which can be attached to an extension rod. The core slides inside the spool tube (also called bore liner) of the transformer. The transformer contains the coil assembly with primary and secondary windings and, in the case of DC LVDTs, the signal conditioning electronics as well. A Rotary Variable Differential Transformer (RVDT) is an electromechanical transducer that provides a variable alternating current (AC) output voltage that is linearly proportional to the angular displacement of its input shaft. Globally, the main manufacturers of LVDT & RVDT include Honeywell, TE Connectivity, Sensata Technologies (Kavlico) and Curtiss-Wright, etc. TE Connectivity has the largest market share of approaching 10%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, holds a share over 35%. The global LVDT & RVDT market size is projected to reach US$ 2504.3 million by 2026, from US$ 1690.3 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2026

. This report focuses on LVDT & RVDT volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LVDT & RVDT market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. Global LVDT & RVDT Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and

,By Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Global LVDT & RVDT Market: Regional Analysis The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China and India. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. Global LVDT & RVDT Market:

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2016 to 2020. Following are the segments covered by the report are:, LVDT, RVDT

,By Application:, Military/Aerospace, Power Generation, Petrochemical, Automotive Industry, Others Key Players: The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global LVDT & RVDT market are:, Honeywell, TE Connectivity, Sensata Technologies (Kavlico), Curtiss-Wright, G.W. Lisk Company, Micro-Epsilon, AMETEK, Meggitt (Sensorex), Hoffmann + Krippner (Inelta), OMEGA (Spectris), Sensonics, Monitran, WayCon Positionsmesstechnik, Active Sensors, Parker Hannifin (LORD)

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the

of the global LVDT & RVDT market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

Table of Contents

1 LVDT & RVDT Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of LVDT & RVDT

1.2 LVDT & RVDT Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global LVDT & RVDT Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 LVDT

1.2.3 RVDT

1.3 LVDT & RVDT Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global LVDT & RVDT Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Military/Aerospace

1.3.3 Power Generation

1.3.4 Petrochemical

1.3.5 Automotive Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global LVDT & RVDT Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global LVDT & RVDT Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global LVDT & RVDT Market by Region

1.5.1 Global LVDT & RVDT Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America LVDT & RVDT Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe LVDT & RVDT Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China LVDT & RVDT Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 India LVDT & RVDT Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global LVDT & RVDT Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global LVDT & RVDT Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 LVDT & RVDT Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global LVDT & RVDT Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers LVDT & RVDT Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 LVDT & RVDT Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 LVDT & RVDT Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest LVDT & RVDT Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of LVDT & RVDT Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global LVDT & RVDT Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America LVDT & RVDT Production

3.4.1 North America LVDT & RVDT Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe LVDT & RVDT Production

3.5.1 Europe LVDT & RVDT Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China LVDT & RVDT Production

3.6.1 China LVDT & RVDT Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 India LVDT & RVDT Production

3.7.1 India LVDT & RVDT Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 India LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global LVDT & RVDT Consumption by Region

4.1 Global LVDT & RVDT Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global LVDT & RVDT Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global LVDT & RVDT Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America LVDT & RVDT Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe LVDT & RVDT Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific LVDT & RVDT Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America LVDT & RVDT Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global LVDT & RVDT Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global LVDT & RVDT Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global LVDT & RVDT Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global LVDT & RVDT Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global LVDT & RVDT Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Honeywell

7.1.1 Honeywell LVDT & RVDT Corporation Information

7.1.2 Honeywell LVDT & RVDT Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Honeywell LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Honeywell Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Honeywell Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 TE Connectivity

7.2.1 TE Connectivity LVDT & RVDT Corporation Information

7.2.2 TE Connectivity LVDT & RVDT Product Portfolio

7.2.3 TE Connectivity LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 TE Connectivity Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 TE Connectivity Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Sensata Technologies (Kavlico)

7.3.1 Sensata Technologies (Kavlico) LVDT & RVDT Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sensata Technologies (Kavlico) LVDT & RVDT Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Sensata Technologies (Kavlico) LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Sensata Technologies (Kavlico) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Sensata Technologies (Kavlico) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Curtiss-Wright

7.4.1 Curtiss-Wright LVDT & RVDT Corporation Information

7.4.2 Curtiss-Wright LVDT & RVDT Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Curtiss-Wright LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Curtiss-Wright Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Curtiss-Wright Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 G.W. Lisk Company

7.5.1 G.W. Lisk Company LVDT & RVDT Corporation Information

7.5.2 G.W. Lisk Company LVDT & RVDT Product Portfolio

7.5.3 G.W. Lisk Company LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 G.W. Lisk Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 G.W. Lisk Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Micro-Epsilon

7.6.1 Micro-Epsilon LVDT & RVDT Corporation Information

7.6.2 Micro-Epsilon LVDT & RVDT Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Micro-Epsilon LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Micro-Epsilon Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Micro-Epsilon Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 AMETEK

7.7.1 AMETEK LVDT & RVDT Corporation Information

7.7.2 AMETEK LVDT & RVDT Product Portfolio

7.7.3 AMETEK LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 AMETEK Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 AMETEK Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Meggitt (Sensorex)

7.8.1 Meggitt (Sensorex) LVDT & RVDT Corporation Information

7.8.2 Meggitt (Sensorex) LVDT & RVDT Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Meggitt (Sensorex) LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Meggitt (Sensorex) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Meggitt (Sensorex) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Hoffmann + Krippner (Inelta)

7.9.1 Hoffmann + Krippner (Inelta) LVDT & RVDT Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hoffmann + Krippner (Inelta) LVDT & RVDT Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Hoffmann + Krippner (Inelta) LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Hoffmann + Krippner (Inelta) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Hoffmann + Krippner (Inelta) Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 OMEGA (Spectris)

7.10.1 OMEGA (Spectris) LVDT & RVDT Corporation Information

7.10.2 OMEGA (Spectris) LVDT & RVDT Product Portfolio

7.10.3 OMEGA (Spectris) LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 OMEGA (Spectris) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 OMEGA (Spectris) Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Sensonics

7.11.1 Sensonics LVDT & RVDT Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sensonics LVDT & RVDT Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Sensonics LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Sensonics Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Sensonics Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Monitran

7.12.1 Monitran LVDT & RVDT Corporation Information

7.12.2 Monitran LVDT & RVDT Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Monitran LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Monitran Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Monitran Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 WayCon Positionsmesstechnik

7.13.1 WayCon Positionsmesstechnik LVDT & RVDT Corporation Information

7.13.2 WayCon Positionsmesstechnik LVDT & RVDT Product Portfolio

7.13.3 WayCon Positionsmesstechnik LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 WayCon Positionsmesstechnik Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 WayCon Positionsmesstechnik Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Active Sensors

7.14.1 Active Sensors LVDT & RVDT Corporation Information

7.14.2 Active Sensors LVDT & RVDT Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Active Sensors LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Active Sensors Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Active Sensors Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Parker Hannifin (LORD)

7.15.1 Parker Hannifin (LORD) LVDT & RVDT Corporation Information

7.15.2 Parker Hannifin (LORD) LVDT & RVDT Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Parker Hannifin (LORD) LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Parker Hannifin (LORD) Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Parker Hannifin (LORD) Recent Developments/Updates 8 LVDT & RVDT Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 LVDT & RVDT Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of LVDT & RVDT

8.4 LVDT & RVDT Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 LVDT & RVDT Distributors List

9.3 LVDT & RVDT Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 LVDT & RVDT Industry Trends

10.2 LVDT & RVDT Growth Drivers

10.3 LVDT & RVDT Market Challenges

10.4 LVDT & RVDT Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of LVDT & RVDT by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 India LVDT & RVDT Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of LVDT & RVDT

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of LVDT & RVDT by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of LVDT & RVDT by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of LVDT & RVDT by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of LVDT & RVDT by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of LVDT & RVDT by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of LVDT & RVDT by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of LVDT & RVDT by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of LVDT & RVDT by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”