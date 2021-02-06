New Report: Bipolar Plates Market Rising Business Opportunities with Prominent Investment Ratio by 2027|Dana, Cell Impact, Schunk Group

“

Bipolar Plates are one of the core components of the fuel cells, which accounts for a large portion of the quality and cost of the battery pack. It is responsible for the functions of uniform distribution of reaction gas, conduction of current, and series of single cells. Asia-Pacific is the world’s largest market for Bipolar Plates, accounting for about 45% of the global market share. It was followed by Europe, which accounted for about 25%. Dana was the leader manufacture of Bipolar Plates industry, with a nearly 15% market share. Top 5 companies hold about 30% market share in total. The classification of Bipolar Plates includes Graphite, Metal and Composite. The market share of Graphite is more than 40%. Bipolar Plates is widely used in Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC), Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFC) and other field. The most proportion of the market is PEMFC, and the sales proportion is about 70%. The global Bipolar Plates market size is projected to reach US$ 684.3 million by 2026, from US$ 319.3 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.4% during 2021-2026

. This report focuses on Bipolar Plates volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bipolar Plates market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. Global Bipolar Plates Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and

,By Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Global Bipolar Plates Market: Regional Analysis The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China and South Korea. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. Global Bipolar Plates Market:

Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2016 to 2020. Following are the segments covered by the report are:, Graphite, Metal, Composite

,By Application:, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC), Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC), Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC), Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFC), Others Key Players: The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Bipolar Plates market are:, Dana, Cell Impact, Schunk Group, Nisshinbo, FJ Composite, VinaTech (Ace Creation), LEADTECH International, Dongguan Jiecheng Graphite Products, Shanghai Hongjun, Nantong Zhuolida Metal Technology, Anhui Mingtian Hydrogen Energy Technology, Hunan Zenpon Hydrogen Energy Technology, Shanghai Yoogle Metal Technology, Zhejiang Harog Technology

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the

Competitive Landscape

of the global Bipolar Plates market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

Table of Contents

1 Bipolar Plates Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bipolar Plates

1.2 Bipolar Plates Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bipolar Plates Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Graphite

1.2.3 Metal

1.2.4 Composite

1.3 Bipolar Plates Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bipolar Plates Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC)

1.3.3 Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC)

1.3.4 Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC)

1.3.5 Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFC)

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Bipolar Plates Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Bipolar Plates Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Bipolar Plates Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Bipolar Plates Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Bipolar Plates Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Bipolar Plates Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Bipolar Plates Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Bipolar Plates Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Bipolar Plates Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bipolar Plates Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bipolar Plates Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Bipolar Plates Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Bipolar Plates Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Bipolar Plates Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Bipolar Plates Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Bipolar Plates Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Bipolar Plates Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Bipolar Plates Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Bipolar Plates Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Bipolar Plates Production

3.4.1 North America Bipolar Plates Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Bipolar Plates Production

3.5.1 Europe Bipolar Plates Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 Japan Bipolar Plates Production

3.6.1 Japan Bipolar Plates Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 Japan Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 China Bipolar Plates Production

3.7.1 China Bipolar Plates Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 China Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Bipolar Plates Production

3.8.1 South Korea Bipolar Plates Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Bipolar Plates Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Bipolar Plates Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Bipolar Plates Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Bipolar Plates Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Bipolar Plates Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Bipolar Plates Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Bipolar Plates Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Bipolar Plates Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Bipolar Plates Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Bipolar Plates Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Bipolar Plates Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Bipolar Plates Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Bipolar Plates Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Dana

7.1.1 Dana Bipolar Plates Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dana Bipolar Plates Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Dana Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Dana Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Dana Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Cell Impact

7.2.1 Cell Impact Bipolar Plates Corporation Information

7.2.2 Cell Impact Bipolar Plates Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Cell Impact Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Cell Impact Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Cell Impact Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Schunk Group

7.3.1 Schunk Group Bipolar Plates Corporation Information

7.3.2 Schunk Group Bipolar Plates Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Schunk Group Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Schunk Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Schunk Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Nisshinbo

7.4.1 Nisshinbo Bipolar Plates Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nisshinbo Bipolar Plates Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Nisshinbo Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Nisshinbo Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Nisshinbo Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 FJ Composite

7.5.1 FJ Composite Bipolar Plates Corporation Information

7.5.2 FJ Composite Bipolar Plates Product Portfolio

7.5.3 FJ Composite Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 FJ Composite Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 FJ Composite Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 VinaTech (Ace Creation)

7.6.1 VinaTech (Ace Creation) Bipolar Plates Corporation Information

7.6.2 VinaTech (Ace Creation) Bipolar Plates Product Portfolio

7.6.3 VinaTech (Ace Creation) Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 VinaTech (Ace Creation) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 VinaTech (Ace Creation) Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 LEADTECH International

7.7.1 LEADTECH International Bipolar Plates Corporation Information

7.7.2 LEADTECH International Bipolar Plates Product Portfolio

7.7.3 LEADTECH International Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 LEADTECH International Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 LEADTECH International Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Dongguan Jiecheng Graphite Products

7.8.1 Dongguan Jiecheng Graphite Products Bipolar Plates Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dongguan Jiecheng Graphite Products Bipolar Plates Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Dongguan Jiecheng Graphite Products Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Dongguan Jiecheng Graphite Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Dongguan Jiecheng Graphite Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Shanghai Hongjun

7.9.1 Shanghai Hongjun Bipolar Plates Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shanghai Hongjun Bipolar Plates Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Shanghai Hongjun Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Shanghai Hongjun Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Shanghai Hongjun Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Nantong Zhuolida Metal Technology

7.10.1 Nantong Zhuolida Metal Technology Bipolar Plates Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nantong Zhuolida Metal Technology Bipolar Plates Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Nantong Zhuolida Metal Technology Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Nantong Zhuolida Metal Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Nantong Zhuolida Metal Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Anhui Mingtian Hydrogen Energy Technology

7.11.1 Anhui Mingtian Hydrogen Energy Technology Bipolar Plates Corporation Information

7.11.2 Anhui Mingtian Hydrogen Energy Technology Bipolar Plates Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Anhui Mingtian Hydrogen Energy Technology Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Anhui Mingtian Hydrogen Energy Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Anhui Mingtian Hydrogen Energy Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Hunan Zenpon Hydrogen Energy Technology

7.12.1 Hunan Zenpon Hydrogen Energy Technology Bipolar Plates Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hunan Zenpon Hydrogen Energy Technology Bipolar Plates Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Hunan Zenpon Hydrogen Energy Technology Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Hunan Zenpon Hydrogen Energy Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Hunan Zenpon Hydrogen Energy Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Shanghai Yoogle Metal Technology

7.13.1 Shanghai Yoogle Metal Technology Bipolar Plates Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shanghai Yoogle Metal Technology Bipolar Plates Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Shanghai Yoogle Metal Technology Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Shanghai Yoogle Metal Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Shanghai Yoogle Metal Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Zhejiang Harog Technology

7.14.1 Zhejiang Harog Technology Bipolar Plates Corporation Information

7.14.2 Zhejiang Harog Technology Bipolar Plates Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Zhejiang Harog Technology Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Zhejiang Harog Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Zhejiang Harog Technology Recent Developments/Updates 8 Bipolar Plates Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Bipolar Plates Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bipolar Plates

8.4 Bipolar Plates Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Bipolar Plates Distributors List

9.3 Bipolar Plates Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Bipolar Plates Industry Trends

10.2 Bipolar Plates Growth Drivers

10.3 Bipolar Plates Market Challenges

10.4 Bipolar Plates Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Bipolar Plates by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 Japan Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 China Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Bipolar Plates Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Bipolar Plates

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Bipolar Plates by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Bipolar Plates by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Bipolar Plates by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Bipolar Plates by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Bipolar Plates by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bipolar Plates by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Bipolar Plates by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Bipolar Plates by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”