New Report: Solid-State Switch Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size and Share 2027|Omron, Littelfuse, Crydom

A solid-state switch or solid state relay (SSR) is an electronic switching device that switches on or off when an external voltage (AC or DC) is applied across its control terminals. Solid-State Switch have many manufacturers including Omron, Crydom, Panasonic, Fujitsu, Littelfuse, OPTO22, Schneider, Carlo Gavazzi and ect., The top 5 manufacturers’ concentration ratio is about 30%. The largest Solid-State Switch consumption region is china, with the market share about 30%. The second region is North America, whose sales market share is more than 20%. AC Output SSRs was the largest segment of global Solid-State Switch market, with a nearly 80% market share. The application of Solid-State Switch includes Building Automation, Industrial Automation Equipment, Power & Energy, Home Appliances and Others. Industrial Automation Equipment was the largest application field, which is nearly 50% market share. The global Solid-State Switch market size is projected to reach US$ 1205.8 million by 2026, from US$ 968.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026

. This report focuses on Solid-State Switch volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solid-State Switch market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. Global Solid-State Switch Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and

,By Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Global Solid-State Switch Market: Regional Analysis The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan and China. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. Global Solid-State Switch Market:

Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2016 to 2020. Following are the segments covered by the report are:, AC Output SSRs, DC Output SSRs, AC/DC Output SSRs

,By Application:, Building Automation, Industrial Automation Equipment, Power & Energy, Home Appliances, Others Key Players: The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Solid-State Switch market are:, Omron, Littelfuse, Crydom, TE Connectivity, Carlo Gavazzi Holding, Panasonic, Opto 22, Vishay, Celduc Relais, Wuxi Gold Control Technology, Fujitsu

Competitive Landscape

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the

Competitive Landscape

of the global Solid-State Switch market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

Table of Contents

1 Solid-State Switch Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solid-State Switch

1.2 Solid-State Switch Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solid-State Switch Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 AC Output SSRs

1.2.3 DC Output SSRs

1.2.4 AC/DC Output SSRs

1.3 Solid-State Switch Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Solid-State Switch Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Building Automation

1.3.3 Industrial Automation Equipment

1.3.4 Power & Energy

1.3.5 Home Appliances

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Solid-State Switch Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Solid-State Switch Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Solid-State Switch Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Solid-State Switch Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Solid-State Switch Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Solid-State Switch Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Solid-State Switch Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Solid-State Switch Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solid-State Switch Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Solid-State Switch Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Solid-State Switch Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Solid-State Switch Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Solid-State Switch Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Solid-State Switch Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Solid-State Switch Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Solid-State Switch Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Solid-State Switch Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Solid-State Switch Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Solid-State Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Solid-State Switch Production

3.4.1 North America Solid-State Switch Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Solid-State Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Solid-State Switch Production

3.5.1 Europe Solid-State Switch Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Solid-State Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 Japan Solid-State Switch Production

3.6.1 Japan Solid-State Switch Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 Japan Solid-State Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 China Solid-State Switch Production

3.7.1 China Solid-State Switch Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 China Solid-State Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Solid-State Switch Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Solid-State Switch Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Solid-State Switch Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Solid-State Switch Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Solid-State Switch Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Solid-State Switch Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Solid-State Switch Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Solid-State Switch Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Solid-State Switch Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Solid-State Switch Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Solid-State Switch Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Solid-State Switch Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Solid-State Switch Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Omron

7.1.1 Omron Solid-State Switch Corporation Information

7.1.2 Omron Solid-State Switch Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Omron Solid-State Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Omron Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Omron Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Littelfuse

7.2.1 Littelfuse Solid-State Switch Corporation Information

7.2.2 Littelfuse Solid-State Switch Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Littelfuse Solid-State Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Littelfuse Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Littelfuse Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Crydom

7.3.1 Crydom Solid-State Switch Corporation Information

7.3.2 Crydom Solid-State Switch Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Crydom Solid-State Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Crydom Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Crydom Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 TE Connectivity

7.4.1 TE Connectivity Solid-State Switch Corporation Information

7.4.2 TE Connectivity Solid-State Switch Product Portfolio

7.4.3 TE Connectivity Solid-State Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 TE Connectivity Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 TE Connectivity Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Carlo Gavazzi Holding

7.5.1 Carlo Gavazzi Holding Solid-State Switch Corporation Information

7.5.2 Carlo Gavazzi Holding Solid-State Switch Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Carlo Gavazzi Holding Solid-State Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Carlo Gavazzi Holding Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Carlo Gavazzi Holding Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Panasonic

7.6.1 Panasonic Solid-State Switch Corporation Information

7.6.2 Panasonic Solid-State Switch Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Panasonic Solid-State Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Opto 22

7.7.1 Opto 22 Solid-State Switch Corporation Information

7.7.2 Opto 22 Solid-State Switch Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Opto 22 Solid-State Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Opto 22 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Opto 22 Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Vishay

7.8.1 Vishay Solid-State Switch Corporation Information

7.8.2 Vishay Solid-State Switch Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Vishay Solid-State Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Vishay Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Vishay Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Celduc Relais

7.9.1 Celduc Relais Solid-State Switch Corporation Information

7.9.2 Celduc Relais Solid-State Switch Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Celduc Relais Solid-State Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Celduc Relais Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Celduc Relais Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Wuxi Gold Control Technology

7.10.1 Wuxi Gold Control Technology Solid-State Switch Corporation Information

7.10.2 Wuxi Gold Control Technology Solid-State Switch Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Wuxi Gold Control Technology Solid-State Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Wuxi Gold Control Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Wuxi Gold Control Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Fujitsu

7.11.1 Fujitsu Solid-State Switch Corporation Information

7.11.2 Fujitsu Solid-State Switch Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Fujitsu Solid-State Switch Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Fujitsu Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Fujitsu Recent Developments/Updates 8 Solid-State Switch Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Solid-State Switch Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Solid-State Switch

8.4 Solid-State Switch Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Solid-State Switch Distributors List

9.3 Solid-State Switch Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Solid-State Switch Industry Trends

10.2 Solid-State Switch Growth Drivers

10.3 Solid-State Switch Market Challenges

10.4 Solid-State Switch Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Solid-State Switch by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Solid-State Switch Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Solid-State Switch Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 Japan Solid-State Switch Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 China Solid-State Switch Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Solid-State Switch

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Solid-State Switch by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Solid-State Switch by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Solid-State Switch by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Solid-State Switch by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Solid-State Switch by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Solid-State Switch by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Solid-State Switch by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Solid-State Switch by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

