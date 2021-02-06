New Report: Encoder IC Market Size, Trends and Forecast (2021-2027)|Broadcom, AMS, New Japan Radio

New Report: Encoder IC Market Size, Trends and Forecast (2021-2027)|Broadcom, AMS, New Japan Radio7 min read
“
An encoder is a sensing device that provides feedback. Encoders convert motion to an electrical signal that can be read by some type of control device in a motion control system, such as a counter or PLC. The encoder sends a feedback signal that can be used to determine position, count, speed, or direction. A control device can use this information to send a command for a particular function. This report studies the encoder IC market. Globally, the main manufacturers of Encoder IC include AMS，Broadcom and New Japan Radio，etc. Among them, AMS has the largest market share of over 20%. Europe and Asia-Pacific are main markets ,both hold a share over 30%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Encoder IC Market The global Encoder IC market size is projected to reach US$ 595 million by 2026, from US$ 408.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026
Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2660666/global-encoder-ic-market
Global Encoder IC Scope and Segment Encoder IC market is segmented by Type, and
,By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Encoder IC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and
,By Application for the period 2016-2027.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Broadcom, AMS, New Japan Radio, TE Connectivity, IC-Haus, SEIKO NPC, RLS, PREMA Semiconductor, Hamamatsu Encoder IC
Breakdown Data by Type, Magnetic Encoder IC, Optical Encoder IC
Encoder IC Breakdown Data By Application
, Healthcare, Machine Tool, Consumer Electronics, Assembly Equipment, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Encoder IC market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Encoder IC market report are North America, Europe, Taiwan（China）, Japan and Southeast Asia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and By Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027
Competitive Landscape
and Encoder IC Market Share Analysis
Get Full Report In your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/b2492533b69558decc4b999ca436a299,0,1,global-encoder-ic-market
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Encoder IC Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Encoder IC Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Magnetic Encoder IC
1.2.3 Optical Encoder IC
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Encoder IC Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Healthcare
1.3.3 Machine Tool
1.3.4 Consumer Electronics
1.3.5 Assembly Equipment
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Encoder IC Production
2.1 Global Encoder IC Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Encoder IC Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Encoder IC Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Encoder IC Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Encoder IC Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Taiwan（China）
2.7 Japan
2.8 Southeast Asia 3 Global Encoder IC Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Encoder IC Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Encoder IC Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Encoder IC Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Encoder IC Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Encoder IC Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Encoder IC Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Encoder IC Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Encoder IC Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Encoder IC Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Encoder IC Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Encoder IC Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Encoder IC Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Encoder IC Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Encoder IC Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Encoder IC Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Encoder IC Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Encoder IC Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Encoder IC Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Encoder IC Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Encoder IC Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Encoder IC Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Encoder IC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Encoder IC Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Encoder IC Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Encoder IC Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Encoder IC Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Encoder IC Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Encoder IC Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Encoder IC Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Encoder IC Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Encoder IC Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Encoder IC Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Encoder IC Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Encoder IC Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Encoder IC Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Encoder IC Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Encoder IC Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Encoder IC Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Encoder IC Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Encoder IC Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Encoder IC Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Encoder IC Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Encoder IC Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Encoder IC Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Encoder IC Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Encoder IC Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Encoder IC Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Encoder IC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Encoder IC Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Encoder IC Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Encoder IC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Encoder IC Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Encoder IC Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Encoder IC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Encoder IC Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Encoder IC Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Encoder IC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Encoder IC Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Encoder IC Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Encoder IC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Encoder IC Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Encoder IC Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Encoder IC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Encoder IC Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Encoder IC Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Encoder IC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Encoder IC Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Encoder IC Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Encoder IC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Encoder IC Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Encoder IC Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Encoder IC Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Encoder IC Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Encoder IC Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Encoder IC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Encoder IC Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Encoder IC Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Encoder IC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Encoder IC Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Encoder IC Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Encoder IC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Encoder IC Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Encoder IC Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Encoder IC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Encoder IC Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Encoder IC Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Encoder IC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Encoder IC Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Encoder IC Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Encoder IC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Broadcom
12.1.1 Broadcom Corporation Information
12.1.2 Broadcom Overview
12.1.3 Broadcom Encoder IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Broadcom Encoder IC Product Description
12.1.5 Broadcom Related Developments
12.2 AMS
12.2.1 AMS Corporation Information
12.2.2 AMS Overview
12.2.3 AMS Encoder IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 AMS Encoder IC Product Description
12.2.5 AMS Related Developments
12.3 New Japan Radio
12.3.1 New Japan Radio Corporation Information
12.3.2 New Japan Radio Overview
12.3.3 New Japan Radio Encoder IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 New Japan Radio Encoder IC Product Description
12.3.5 New Japan Radio Related Developments
12.4 TE Connectivity
12.4.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information
12.4.2 TE Connectivity Overview
12.4.3 TE Connectivity Encoder IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 TE Connectivity Encoder IC Product Description
12.4.5 TE Connectivity Related Developments
12.5 IC-Haus
12.5.1 IC-Haus Corporation Information
12.5.2 IC-Haus Overview
12.5.3 IC-Haus Encoder IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 IC-Haus Encoder IC Product Description
12.5.5 IC-Haus Related Developments
12.6 SEIKO NPC
12.6.1 SEIKO NPC Corporation Information
12.6.2 SEIKO NPC Overview
12.6.3 SEIKO NPC Encoder IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 SEIKO NPC Encoder IC Product Description
12.6.5 SEIKO NPC Related Developments
12.7 RLS
12.7.1 RLS Corporation Information
12.7.2 RLS Overview
12.7.3 RLS Encoder IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 RLS Encoder IC Product Description
12.7.5 RLS Related Developments
12.8 PREMA Semiconductor
12.8.1 PREMA Semiconductor Corporation Information
12.8.2 PREMA Semiconductor Overview
12.8.3 PREMA Semiconductor Encoder IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 PREMA Semiconductor Encoder IC Product Description
12.8.5 PREMA Semiconductor Related Developments
12.9 Hamamatsu
12.9.1 Hamamatsu Corporation Information
12.9.2 Hamamatsu Overview
12.9.3 Hamamatsu Encoder IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Hamamatsu Encoder IC Product Description
12.9.5 Hamamatsu Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Encoder IC Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Encoder IC Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Encoder IC Production Mode & Process
13.4 Encoder IC Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Encoder IC Sales Channels
13.4.2 Encoder IC Distributors
13.5 Encoder IC Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Encoder IC Industry Trends
14.2 Encoder IC Market Drivers
14.3 Encoder IC Market Challenges
14.4 Encoder IC Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Encoder IC Study 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
About Us:
QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 in Beijing, China, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services.
”https://bisouv.com/