New Report: Encoder IC Market Size, Trends and Forecast (2021-2027)|Broadcom, AMS, New Japan Radio

An encoder is a sensing device that provides feedback. Encoders convert motion to an electrical signal that can be read by some type of control device in a motion control system, such as a counter or PLC. The encoder sends a feedback signal that can be used to determine position, count, speed, or direction. A control device can use this information to send a command for a particular function. This report studies the encoder IC market. Globally, the main manufacturers of Encoder IC include AMS，Broadcom and New Japan Radio，etc. Among them, AMS has the largest market share of over 20%. Europe and Asia-Pacific are main markets ,both hold a share over 30%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Encoder IC Market The global Encoder IC market size is projected to reach US$ 595 million by 2026, from US$ 408.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026

Global Encoder IC Scope and Segment Encoder IC market is segmented by Type, and

,By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Encoder IC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and

,By Application for the period 2016-2027.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Broadcom, AMS, New Japan Radio, TE Connectivity, IC-Haus, SEIKO NPC, RLS, PREMA Semiconductor, Hamamatsu Encoder IC

Breakdown Data by Type, Magnetic Encoder IC, Optical Encoder IC

Encoder IC Breakdown Data By Application

, Healthcare, Machine Tool, Consumer Electronics, Assembly Equipment, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Encoder IC market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Encoder IC market report are North America, Europe, Taiwan（China）, Japan and Southeast Asia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and By Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027

Competitive Landscape

and Encoder IC Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Encoder IC Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Encoder IC Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Magnetic Encoder IC

1.2.3 Optical Encoder IC

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Encoder IC Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Machine Tool

1.3.4 Consumer Electronics

1.3.5 Assembly Equipment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Encoder IC Production

2.1 Global Encoder IC Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Encoder IC Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Encoder IC Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Encoder IC Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Encoder IC Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 Taiwan（China）

2.7 Japan

2.8 Southeast Asia 3 Global Encoder IC Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Encoder IC Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Encoder IC Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Encoder IC Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Encoder IC Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Encoder IC Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Encoder IC Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Encoder IC Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Encoder IC Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Encoder IC Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Encoder IC Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Encoder IC Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Encoder IC Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Encoder IC Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Encoder IC Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Encoder IC Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Encoder IC Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Encoder IC Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Encoder IC Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Encoder IC Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Encoder IC Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Encoder IC Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Encoder IC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Encoder IC Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Encoder IC Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Encoder IC Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Encoder IC Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Encoder IC Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Encoder IC Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Encoder IC Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Encoder IC Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Encoder IC Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Encoder IC Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Encoder IC Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Encoder IC Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Encoder IC Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Encoder IC Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Encoder IC Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Encoder IC Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Encoder IC Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Encoder IC Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Encoder IC Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Encoder IC Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Encoder IC Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Encoder IC Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Encoder IC Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Encoder IC Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Encoder IC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Encoder IC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Encoder IC Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Encoder IC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Encoder IC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Encoder IC Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Encoder IC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Encoder IC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Encoder IC Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Encoder IC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Encoder IC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Encoder IC Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Encoder IC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Encoder IC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Encoder IC Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Encoder IC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Encoder IC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Encoder IC Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Encoder IC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Encoder IC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Encoder IC Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Encoder IC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Encoder IC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Encoder IC Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Encoder IC Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Encoder IC Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Encoder IC Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Encoder IC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Encoder IC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Encoder IC Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Encoder IC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Encoder IC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Encoder IC Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Encoder IC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Encoder IC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Encoder IC Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Encoder IC Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Encoder IC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Encoder IC Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Encoder IC Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Encoder IC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Encoder IC Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Encoder IC Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Encoder IC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Broadcom

12.1.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

12.1.2 Broadcom Overview

12.1.3 Broadcom Encoder IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Broadcom Encoder IC Product Description

12.1.5 Broadcom Related Developments

12.2 AMS

12.2.1 AMS Corporation Information

12.2.2 AMS Overview

12.2.3 AMS Encoder IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 AMS Encoder IC Product Description

12.2.5 AMS Related Developments

12.3 New Japan Radio

12.3.1 New Japan Radio Corporation Information

12.3.2 New Japan Radio Overview

12.3.3 New Japan Radio Encoder IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 New Japan Radio Encoder IC Product Description

12.3.5 New Japan Radio Related Developments

12.4 TE Connectivity

12.4.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

12.4.2 TE Connectivity Overview

12.4.3 TE Connectivity Encoder IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 TE Connectivity Encoder IC Product Description

12.4.5 TE Connectivity Related Developments

12.5 IC-Haus

12.5.1 IC-Haus Corporation Information

12.5.2 IC-Haus Overview

12.5.3 IC-Haus Encoder IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 IC-Haus Encoder IC Product Description

12.5.5 IC-Haus Related Developments

12.6 SEIKO NPC

12.6.1 SEIKO NPC Corporation Information

12.6.2 SEIKO NPC Overview

12.6.3 SEIKO NPC Encoder IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 SEIKO NPC Encoder IC Product Description

12.6.5 SEIKO NPC Related Developments

12.7 RLS

12.7.1 RLS Corporation Information

12.7.2 RLS Overview

12.7.3 RLS Encoder IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 RLS Encoder IC Product Description

12.7.5 RLS Related Developments

12.8 PREMA Semiconductor

12.8.1 PREMA Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.8.2 PREMA Semiconductor Overview

12.8.3 PREMA Semiconductor Encoder IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 PREMA Semiconductor Encoder IC Product Description

12.8.5 PREMA Semiconductor Related Developments

12.9 Hamamatsu

12.9.1 Hamamatsu Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hamamatsu Overview

12.9.3 Hamamatsu Encoder IC Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hamamatsu Encoder IC Product Description

12.9.5 Hamamatsu Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Encoder IC Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Encoder IC Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Encoder IC Production Mode & Process

13.4 Encoder IC Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Encoder IC Sales Channels

13.4.2 Encoder IC Distributors

13.5 Encoder IC Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Encoder IC Industry Trends

14.2 Encoder IC Market Drivers

14.3 Encoder IC Market Challenges

14.4 Encoder IC Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Encoder IC Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

