New Report: Image and Video Capture Card Market Business Growth, Size and Comprehensive Research Study Forecast to 2027|AVerMedia Technologies,Inc, Epiphan, Blackmagic

The Image and Video Capture Card industry can be broken down into several segments, PCI/PCIe Capture Card, USB Capture Card, etc.Across the world, the major players cover AVerMedia, Epiphan, etc.The Image and Video Capture Card provides a fast transfer of color and monochrome Image and Video data to the host PC memory. Globally, the main manufacturers of Image and Video Capture Card include Nanjing Magewell Electronics，Euresys and AVerMedia Technologies, Inc，etc. Nanjing Magewell Electronics has the largest market share of nearly 10%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, holds a share nearly 40%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Image and Video Capture Card Market The global Image and Video Capture Card market size is projected to reach US$ 404.5 million by 2026, from US$ 325.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026

Global Image and Video Capture Card Scope and Segment Image and Video Capture Card market is segmented by Type, and

,By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Image and Video Capture Card market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and

,By Application for the period 2016-2027.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AVerMedia Technologies,Inc, Epiphan, Blackmagic, Cognex, TeledyneDALSA, Elgato, Euresys, Advantech, Nanjing Magewell Electronics, Razer, ADLINK, Hauppauge Digital Inc Image and Video Capture Card

Breakdown Data by Type, PCI/PCIe Capture Cards, USB Capture Cards, Others

Image and Video Capture Card Breakdown Data By Application

, PC, Scanner, Camera, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Image and Video Capture Card market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Image and Video Capture Card market report are North America, Europe, China, Australia and Southeast Asia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and By Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027

Competitive Landscape

and Image and Video Capture Card Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Image and Video Capture Card Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PCI/PCIe Capture Cards

1.2.3 USB Capture Cards

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 PC

1.3.3 Scanner

1.3.4 Camera

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Image and Video Capture Card Production

2.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Image and Video Capture Card Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Image and Video Capture Card Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Image and Video Capture Card Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Australia

2.8 Southeast Asia 3 Global Image and Video Capture Card Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Image and Video Capture Card Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Image and Video Capture Card Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Image and Video Capture Card Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Image and Video Capture Card Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Image and Video Capture Card Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Image and Video Capture Card Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Image and Video Capture Card Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Image and Video Capture Card Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Image and Video Capture Card Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Image and Video Capture Card Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Image and Video Capture Card Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Image and Video Capture Card Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Image and Video Capture Card Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Image and Video Capture Card Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Image and Video Capture Card Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Image and Video Capture Card Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Image and Video Capture Card Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Image and Video Capture Card Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Image and Video Capture Card Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Image and Video Capture Card Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Image and Video Capture Card Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Image and Video Capture Card Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Image and Video Capture Card Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Image and Video Capture Card Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Image and Video Capture Card Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Image and Video Capture Card Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Image and Video Capture Card Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Image and Video Capture Card Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Image and Video Capture Card Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Image and Video Capture Card Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Image and Video Capture Card Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Image and Video Capture Card Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Image and Video Capture Card Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Image and Video Capture Card Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Image and Video Capture Card Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Image and Video Capture Card Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Image and Video Capture Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Image and Video Capture Card Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Image and Video Capture Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Image and Video Capture Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Image and Video Capture Card Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Image and Video Capture Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Image and Video Capture Card Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Image and Video Capture Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Image and Video Capture Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Image and Video Capture Card Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Image and Video Capture Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Image and Video Capture Card Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Image and Video Capture Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Image and Video Capture Card Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Image and Video Capture Card Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Image and Video Capture Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Image and Video Capture Card Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Image and Video Capture Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Image and Video Capture Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Image and Video Capture Card Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Image and Video Capture Card Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Image and Video Capture Card Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Image and Video Capture Card Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Image and Video Capture Card Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Image and Video Capture Card Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 AVerMedia Technologies,Inc

12.1.1 AVerMedia Technologies,Inc Corporation Information

12.1.2 AVerMedia Technologies,Inc Overview

12.1.3 AVerMedia Technologies,Inc Image and Video Capture Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 AVerMedia Technologies,Inc Image and Video Capture Card Product Description

12.1.5 AVerMedia Technologies,Inc Related Developments

12.2 Epiphan

12.2.1 Epiphan Corporation Information

12.2.2 Epiphan Overview

12.2.3 Epiphan Image and Video Capture Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Epiphan Image and Video Capture Card Product Description

12.2.5 Epiphan Related Developments

12.3 Blackmagic

12.3.1 Blackmagic Corporation Information

12.3.2 Blackmagic Overview

12.3.3 Blackmagic Image and Video Capture Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Blackmagic Image and Video Capture Card Product Description

12.3.5 Blackmagic Related Developments

12.4 Cognex

12.4.1 Cognex Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cognex Overview

12.4.3 Cognex Image and Video Capture Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Cognex Image and Video Capture Card Product Description

12.4.5 Cognex Related Developments

12.5 TeledyneDALSA

12.5.1 TeledyneDALSA Corporation Information

12.5.2 TeledyneDALSA Overview

12.5.3 TeledyneDALSA Image and Video Capture Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 TeledyneDALSA Image and Video Capture Card Product Description

12.5.5 TeledyneDALSA Related Developments

12.6 Elgato

12.6.1 Elgato Corporation Information

12.6.2 Elgato Overview

12.6.3 Elgato Image and Video Capture Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Elgato Image and Video Capture Card Product Description

12.6.5 Elgato Related Developments

12.7 Euresys

12.7.1 Euresys Corporation Information

12.7.2 Euresys Overview

12.7.3 Euresys Image and Video Capture Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Euresys Image and Video Capture Card Product Description

12.7.5 Euresys Related Developments

12.8 Advantech

12.8.1 Advantech Corporation Information

12.8.2 Advantech Overview

12.8.3 Advantech Image and Video Capture Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Advantech Image and Video Capture Card Product Description

12.8.5 Advantech Related Developments

12.9 Nanjing Magewell Electronics

12.9.1 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Overview

12.9.3 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Image and Video Capture Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Image and Video Capture Card Product Description

12.9.5 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Related Developments

12.10 Razer

12.10.1 Razer Corporation Information

12.10.2 Razer Overview

12.10.3 Razer Image and Video Capture Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Razer Image and Video Capture Card Product Description

12.10.5 Razer Related Developments

12.11 ADLINK

12.11.1 ADLINK Corporation Information

12.11.2 ADLINK Overview

12.11.3 ADLINK Image and Video Capture Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 ADLINK Image and Video Capture Card Product Description

12.11.5 ADLINK Related Developments

12.12 Hauppauge Digital Inc

12.12.1 Hauppauge Digital Inc Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hauppauge Digital Inc Overview

12.12.3 Hauppauge Digital Inc Image and Video Capture Card Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Hauppauge Digital Inc Image and Video Capture Card Product Description

12.12.5 Hauppauge Digital Inc Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Image and Video Capture Card Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Image and Video Capture Card Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Image and Video Capture Card Production Mode & Process

13.4 Image and Video Capture Card Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Image and Video Capture Card Sales Channels

13.4.2 Image and Video Capture Card Distributors

13.5 Image and Video Capture Card Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Image and Video Capture Card Industry Trends

14.2 Image and Video Capture Card Market Drivers

14.3 Image and Video Capture Card Market Challenges

14.4 Image and Video Capture Card Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Image and Video Capture Card Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

