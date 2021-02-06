New Report: Automotive Semiconductors Market 2021-2027- Business Insights, Trends and Key Drivers|Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, Renesas Electronics

“

Automotive Semiconductors are the fundamental building blocks behind everything from mapping applications, connectivity platforms and data-bases to graphics processing units, advanced driver warning systems (ADAS) and much more. In China market key players include NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, Renesas Electronics, Robert Bosch GmbH, etc, and Top 10 players account for nearly 90% of total revenue. ASSP/ASIC was the largest segment of Automotive Semiconductors, with more than 30% market share. Automotive Semiconductors is widely used in Infotainment & Cluster, Body, ADAS, Chassis, Powertrain, EV/HEV, Safety and Aftermarket. The most proportion of Automotive Semiconductors is Infotainment & Cluster, and the market share is more than 25%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Semiconductors Market The global Automotive Semiconductors market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2019, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2660639/global-automotive-semiconductors-market

. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Automotive Semiconductors market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Automotive Semiconductors market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Automotive Semiconductors market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Automotive Semiconductors market. Automotive Semiconductors

Breakdown Data by Type, ASSP/ASIC, Micro-Component IC, Discrete, Optoelectronics, Nonoptical Sensors, Memory IC, Analog IC, General-Purpose Logic IC

Automotive Semiconductors Breakdown Data By Application

, Infotainment & Cluster, Body, ADAS, Chassis, Powertrain, EV/HEV, Safety, Aftermarket

,br>Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Automotive Semiconductors market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Automotive Semiconductors market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021. The following players are covered in this report:, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, Renesas Electronics, Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM, ON Semiconductor, Denso, Analog Devices, Renesas Electronics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Micron Technology, Navinfo, Allwinner Technology, Starpower, GigaDevice, Horizon Robotics

Get Full Report In your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3900): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/dccd29ba64a5b9a0c9ac0b3d84a96321,0,1,global-automotive-semiconductors-market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Semiconductors Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 ASSP/ASIC

1.2.3 Micro-Component IC

1.2.4 Discrete

1.2.5 Optoelectronics

1.2.6 Nonoptical Sensors

1.2.7 Memory IC

1.2.8 Analog IC

1.2.9 General-Purpose Logic IC

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Semiconductors Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Infotainment & Cluster

1.3.3 Body

1.3.4 ADAS

1.3.5 Chassis

1.3.6 Powertrain

1.3.7 EV/HEV

1.3.8 Safety

1.3.9 Aftermarket

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Automotive Semiconductors Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Automotive Semiconductors Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Automotive Semiconductors Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Automotive Semiconductors Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Automotive Semiconductors Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Automotive Semiconductors Market Trends

2.3.2 Automotive Semiconductors Market Drivers

2.3.3 Automotive Semiconductors Market Challenges

2.3.4 Automotive Semiconductors Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Semiconductors Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Semiconductors Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Semiconductors Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive Semiconductors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Semiconductors Revenue

3.4 Global Automotive Semiconductors Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Automotive Semiconductors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Semiconductors Revenue in 2020

3.5 Automotive Semiconductors Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Automotive Semiconductors Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Automotive Semiconductors Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Automotive Semiconductors Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Semiconductors Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Semiconductors Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Automotive Semiconductors Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Semiconductors Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automotive Semiconductors Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Semiconductors Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Semiconductors Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Semiconductors Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Semiconductors Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 NXP Semiconductors

11.1.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details

11.1.2 NXP Semiconductors Business Overview

11.1.3 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Semiconductors Introduction

11.1.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in Automotive Semiconductors Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

11.2 Infineon Technologies

11.2.1 Infineon Technologies Company Details

11.2.2 Infineon Technologies Business Overview

11.2.3 Infineon Technologies Automotive Semiconductors Introduction

11.2.4 Infineon Technologies Revenue in Automotive Semiconductors Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

11.3 Texas Instruments

11.3.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

11.3.2 Texas Instruments Business Overview

11.3.3 Texas Instruments Automotive Semiconductors Introduction

11.3.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Automotive Semiconductors Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

11.4 Renesas Electronics

11.4.1 Renesas Electronics Company Details

11.4.2 Renesas Electronics Business Overview

11.4.3 Renesas Electronics Automotive Semiconductors Introduction

11.4.4 Renesas Electronics Revenue in Automotive Semiconductors Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Development

11.5 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.5.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Company Details

11.5.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Business Overview

11.5.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Automotive Semiconductors Introduction

11.5.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Revenue in Automotive Semiconductors Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Development

11.6 ROHM

11.6.1 ROHM Company Details

11.6.2 ROHM Business Overview

11.6.3 ROHM Automotive Semiconductors Introduction

11.6.4 ROHM Revenue in Automotive Semiconductors Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 ROHM Recent Development

11.7 ON Semiconductor

11.7.1 ON Semiconductor Company Details

11.7.2 ON Semiconductor Business Overview

11.7.3 ON Semiconductor Automotive Semiconductors Introduction

11.7.4 ON Semiconductor Revenue in Automotive Semiconductors Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development

11.8 Denso

11.8.1 Denso Company Details

11.8.2 Denso Business Overview

11.8.3 Denso Automotive Semiconductors Introduction

11.8.4 Denso Revenue in Automotive Semiconductors Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Denso Recent Development

11.9 Analog Devices

11.9.1 Analog Devices Company Details

11.9.2 Analog Devices Business Overview

11.9.3 Analog Devices Automotive Semiconductors Introduction

11.9.4 Analog Devices Revenue in Automotive Semiconductors Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Analog Devices Recent Development

11.10 Nexperia (Wingtech)

11.10.1 Nexperia (Wingtech) Company Details

11.10.2 Nexperia (Wingtech) Business Overview

11.10.3 Nexperia (Wingtech) Automotive Semiconductors Introduction

11.10.4 Nexperia (Wingtech) Revenue in Automotive Semiconductors Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Nexperia (Wingtech) Recent Development

11.11 Toshiba

11.11.1 Toshiba Company Details

11.11.2 Toshiba Business Overview

11.11.3 Toshiba Automotive Semiconductors Introduction

11.11.4 Toshiba Revenue in Automotive Semiconductors Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Toshiba Recent Development

11.12 Micron Technology

11.12.1 Micron Technology Company Details

11.12.2 Micron Technology Business Overview

11.12.3 Micron Technology Automotive Semiconductors Introduction

11.12.4 Micron Technology Revenue in Automotive Semiconductors Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Micron Technology Recent Development

11.13 Navinfo

11.13.1 Navinfo Company Details

11.13.2 Navinfo Business Overview

11.13.3 Navinfo Automotive Semiconductors Introduction

11.13.4 Navinfo Revenue in Automotive Semiconductors Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Navinfo Recent Development

11.14 Allwinner Technology

11.14.1 Allwinner Technology Company Details

11.14.2 Allwinner Technology Business Overview

11.14.3 Allwinner Technology Automotive Semiconductors Introduction

11.14.4 Allwinner Technology Revenue in Automotive Semiconductors Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Allwinner Technology Recent Development

11.15 Starpower

11.15.1 Starpower Company Details

11.15.2 Starpower Business Overview

11.15.3 Starpower Automotive Semiconductors Introduction

11.15.4 Starpower Revenue in Automotive Semiconductors Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Starpower Recent Development

11.16 GigaDevice

11.16.1 GigaDevice Company Details

11.16.2 GigaDevice Business Overview

11.16.3 GigaDevice Automotive Semiconductors Introduction

11.16.4 GigaDevice Revenue in Automotive Semiconductors Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 GigaDevice Recent Development

11.17 Horizon Robotics

11.17.1 Horizon Robotics Company Details

11.17.2 Horizon Robotics Business Overview

11.17.3 Horizon Robotics Automotive Semiconductors Introduction

11.17.4 Horizon Robotics Revenue in Automotive Semiconductors Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Horizon Robotics Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

About Us:

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 in Beijing, China, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services.

”