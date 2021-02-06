New Report: Solid-State Switch Market 2021-2027 Along with Chain Analysis, Key Drivers, Major Manufacturers and Forecast|Omron, Littelfuse, Crydom

“

A solid-state switch or solid state relay (SSR) is an electronic switching device that switches on or off when an external voltage (AC or DC) is applied across its control terminals. Solid-State Switch have many manufacturers including Omron, Crydom, Panasonic, Fujitsu, Littelfuse, OPTO22, Schneider, Carlo Gavazzi and ect., The top 5 manufacturers’ concentration ratio is about 30%. The largest Solid-State Switch consumption region is china, with the market share about 30%. The second region is North America, whose sales market share is more than 20%. AC Output SSRs was the largest segment of global Solid-State Switch market, with a nearly 80% market share. The application of Solid-State Switch includes Building Automation, Industrial Automation Equipment, Power & Energy, Home Appliances and Others. Industrial Automation Equipment was the largest application field, which is nearly 50% market share. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Solid-State Switch Market The global Solid-State Switch market size is projected to reach US$ 1205.8 million by 2026, from US$ 968.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026

Global Solid-State Switch Scope and Segment Solid-State Switch market is segmented by Type, and

By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solid-State Switch market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and By Application for the period 2016-2027.

for the period 2016-2027.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Omron, Littelfuse, Crydom, TE Connectivity, Carlo Gavazzi Holding, Panasonic, Opto 22, Vishay, Celduc Relais, Wuxi Gold Control Technology, Fujitsu Solid-State Switch

Breakdown Data by Type, AC Output SSRs, DC Output SSRs, AC/DC Output SSRs

Solid-State Switch Breakdown Data By Application

, Building Automation, Industrial Automation Equipment, Power & Energy, Home Appliances, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Solid-State Switch market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Solid-State Switch market report are North America, Europe, Japan and China. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and By Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027

Competitive Landscape

and Solid-State Switch Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solid-State Switch Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Solid-State Switch Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 AC Output SSRs

1.2.3 DC Output SSRs

1.2.4 AC/DC Output SSRs

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Solid-State Switch Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Building Automation

1.3.3 Industrial Automation Equipment

1.3.4 Power & Energy

1.3.5 Home Appliances

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Solid-State Switch Production

2.1 Global Solid-State Switch Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Solid-State Switch Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Solid-State Switch Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Solid-State Switch Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Solid-State Switch Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 Japan

2.7 China 3 Global Solid-State Switch Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Solid-State Switch Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Solid-State Switch Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Solid-State Switch Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Solid-State Switch Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Solid-State Switch Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Solid-State Switch Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Solid-State Switch Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Solid-State Switch Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Solid-State Switch Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Solid-State Switch Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Solid-State Switch Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Solid-State Switch Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Solid-State Switch Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Solid-State Switch Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Solid-State Switch Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solid-State Switch Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Solid-State Switch Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Solid-State Switch Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Solid-State Switch Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solid-State Switch Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Solid-State Switch Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Solid-State Switch Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Solid-State Switch Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Solid-State Switch Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Solid-State Switch Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Solid-State Switch Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Solid-State Switch Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Solid-State Switch Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Solid-State Switch Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Solid-State Switch Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Solid-State Switch Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Solid-State Switch Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Solid-State Switch Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Solid-State Switch Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Solid-State Switch Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Solid-State Switch Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Solid-State Switch Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Solid-State Switch Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Solid-State Switch Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Solid-State Switch Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Solid-State Switch Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Solid-State Switch Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Solid-State Switch Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Solid-State Switch Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Solid-State Switch Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Solid-State Switch Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Solid-State Switch Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Solid-State Switch Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Solid-State Switch Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Solid-State Switch Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Solid-State Switch Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Solid-State Switch Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Solid-State Switch Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Solid-State Switch Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Solid-State Switch Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Solid-State Switch Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Solid-State Switch Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Solid-State Switch Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Solid-State Switch Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Solid-State Switch Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Solid-State Switch Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Solid-State Switch Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Solid-State Switch Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Solid-State Switch Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Solid-State Switch Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Solid-State Switch Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Solid-State Switch Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Solid-State Switch Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Solid-State Switch Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Solid-State Switch Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Solid-State Switch Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Solid-State Switch Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Solid-State Switch Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Solid-State Switch Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Solid-State Switch Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Solid-State Switch Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Solid-State Switch Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Solid-State Switch Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Solid-State Switch Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Solid-State Switch Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Solid-State Switch Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Solid-State Switch Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solid-State Switch Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solid-State Switch Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Solid-State Switch Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solid-State Switch Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solid-State Switch Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Solid-State Switch Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Solid-State Switch Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Solid-State Switch Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Omron

12.1.1 Omron Corporation Information

12.1.2 Omron Overview

12.1.3 Omron Solid-State Switch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Omron Solid-State Switch Product Description

12.1.5 Omron Related Developments

12.2 Littelfuse

12.2.1 Littelfuse Corporation Information

12.2.2 Littelfuse Overview

12.2.3 Littelfuse Solid-State Switch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Littelfuse Solid-State Switch Product Description

12.2.5 Littelfuse Related Developments

12.3 Crydom

12.3.1 Crydom Corporation Information

12.3.2 Crydom Overview

12.3.3 Crydom Solid-State Switch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Crydom Solid-State Switch Product Description

12.3.5 Crydom Related Developments

12.4 TE Connectivity

12.4.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

12.4.2 TE Connectivity Overview

12.4.3 TE Connectivity Solid-State Switch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 TE Connectivity Solid-State Switch Product Description

12.4.5 TE Connectivity Related Developments

12.5 Carlo Gavazzi Holding

12.5.1 Carlo Gavazzi Holding Corporation Information

12.5.2 Carlo Gavazzi Holding Overview

12.5.3 Carlo Gavazzi Holding Solid-State Switch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Carlo Gavazzi Holding Solid-State Switch Product Description

12.5.5 Carlo Gavazzi Holding Related Developments

12.6 Panasonic

12.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.6.2 Panasonic Overview

12.6.3 Panasonic Solid-State Switch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Panasonic Solid-State Switch Product Description

12.6.5 Panasonic Related Developments

12.7 Opto 22

12.7.1 Opto 22 Corporation Information

12.7.2 Opto 22 Overview

12.7.3 Opto 22 Solid-State Switch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Opto 22 Solid-State Switch Product Description

12.7.5 Opto 22 Related Developments

12.8 Vishay

12.8.1 Vishay Corporation Information

12.8.2 Vishay Overview

12.8.3 Vishay Solid-State Switch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Vishay Solid-State Switch Product Description

12.8.5 Vishay Related Developments

12.9 Celduc Relais

12.9.1 Celduc Relais Corporation Information

12.9.2 Celduc Relais Overview

12.9.3 Celduc Relais Solid-State Switch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Celduc Relais Solid-State Switch Product Description

12.9.5 Celduc Relais Related Developments

12.10 Wuxi Gold Control Technology

12.10.1 Wuxi Gold Control Technology Corporation Information

12.10.2 Wuxi Gold Control Technology Overview

12.10.3 Wuxi Gold Control Technology Solid-State Switch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Wuxi Gold Control Technology Solid-State Switch Product Description

12.10.5 Wuxi Gold Control Technology Related Developments

12.11 Fujitsu

12.11.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

12.11.2 Fujitsu Overview

12.11.3 Fujitsu Solid-State Switch Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Fujitsu Solid-State Switch Product Description

12.11.5 Fujitsu Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Solid-State Switch Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Solid-State Switch Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Solid-State Switch Production Mode & Process

13.4 Solid-State Switch Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Solid-State Switch Sales Channels

13.4.2 Solid-State Switch Distributors

13.5 Solid-State Switch Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Solid-State Switch Industry Trends

14.2 Solid-State Switch Market Drivers

14.3 Solid-State Switch Market Challenges

14.4 Solid-State Switch Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Solid-State Switch Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

