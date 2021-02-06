New Report: High Voltage Protective Relay Market Overview, Top Companies, Region, Application and Global Forecast by 2027|Panasonic, Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic, TE Connectivity

New Report: High Voltage Protective Relay Market Overview, Top Companies, Region, Application and Global Forecast by 2027|Panasonic, Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic, TE Connectivity9 min read
In electrical engineering, a protective relay is a relay device designed to trip a circuit breaker when a fault is detected. The classification of High Voltage Protective Relay includes Electromechanical & Static Relay and Digital & Numerical Relay. The market shares of Electromechanical & Static Relay are more than 55% in 2019. High Voltage Protective Relay is widely used in Utilities, Industrial, Railways, Automobile and Others. The most proportion of High Voltage Protective Relay is Automobile, and the sales proportion in 2019 is over 40%. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2019. Following Asia-Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption place with about 1/4 market shares. Panasonic, Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic, TE Connectivity, Denso and Fujitsu are the top five manufacturer in the world, totally have about 50% market shares in 2019. Market Analysis and Insights: Global High Voltage Protective Relay Market The global High Voltage Protective Relay market size is projected to reach US$ 798.6 million by 2026, from US$ 661 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026
Global High Voltage Protective Relay Scope and Segment High Voltage Protective Relay market is segmented by Type, and
,By Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Voltage Protective Relay market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and
,By Application for the period 2016-2027.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Panasonic, Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic, TE Connectivity, Denso, Fujitsu, Gigavac(Sensata), Song Chuan Precision, Woodward, ABB, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Littelfuse, Eaton, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric High Voltage Protective Relay
Breakdown Data by Type, Electromechanical & Static Relay, Digital & Numerical Relay
High Voltage Protective Relay Breakdown Data By Application
, Utilities, Industrial, Railways, Automobile, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The High Voltage Protective Relay market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the High Voltage Protective Relay market report are North America, Europe, Japan, China, China Taiwan and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and By Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027
Competitive Landscape
and High Voltage Protective Relay Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High Voltage Protective Relay Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Electromechanical & Static Relay
1.2.3 Digital & Numerical Relay
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Utilities
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Railways
1.3.5 Automobile
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Production
2.1 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Japan
2.7 China
2.8 China Taiwan
2.9 India 3 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top High Voltage Protective Relay Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top High Voltage Protective Relay Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top High Voltage Protective Relay Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top High Voltage Protective Relay Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top High Voltage Protective Relay Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top High Voltage Protective Relay Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top High Voltage Protective Relay Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top High Voltage Protective Relay Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top High Voltage Protective Relay Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top High Voltage Protective Relay Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Voltage Protective Relay Sales in 2020
4.3 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top High Voltage Protective Relay Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top High Voltage Protective Relay Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Price by Type
5.3.1 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Price by Application
6.3.1 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global High Voltage Protective Relay Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America High Voltage Protective Relay Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America High Voltage Protective Relay Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe High Voltage Protective Relay Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe High Voltage Protective Relay Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific High Voltage Protective Relay Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific High Voltage Protective Relay Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America High Voltage Protective Relay Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America High Voltage Protective Relay Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Protective Relay Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Protective Relay Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Protective Relay Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Protective Relay Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Panasonic
12.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.1.2 Panasonic Overview
12.1.3 Panasonic High Voltage Protective Relay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Panasonic High Voltage Protective Relay Product Description
12.1.5 Panasonic Related Developments
12.2 Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic
12.2.1 Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Corporation Information
12.2.2 Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Overview
12.2.3 Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic High Voltage Protective Relay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic High Voltage Protective Relay Product Description
12.2.5 Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Related Developments
12.3 TE Connectivity
12.3.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information
12.3.2 TE Connectivity Overview
12.3.3 TE Connectivity High Voltage Protective Relay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 TE Connectivity High Voltage Protective Relay Product Description
12.3.5 TE Connectivity Related Developments
12.4 Denso
12.4.1 Denso Corporation Information
12.4.2 Denso Overview
12.4.3 Denso High Voltage Protective Relay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Denso High Voltage Protective Relay Product Description
12.4.5 Denso Related Developments
12.5 Fujitsu
12.5.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information
12.5.2 Fujitsu Overview
12.5.3 Fujitsu High Voltage Protective Relay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Fujitsu High Voltage Protective Relay Product Description
12.5.5 Fujitsu Related Developments
12.6 Gigavac(Sensata)
12.6.1 Gigavac(Sensata) Corporation Information
12.6.2 Gigavac(Sensata) Overview
12.6.3 Gigavac(Sensata) High Voltage Protective Relay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Gigavac(Sensata) High Voltage Protective Relay Product Description
12.6.5 Gigavac(Sensata) Related Developments
12.7 Song Chuan Precision
12.7.1 Song Chuan Precision Corporation Information
12.7.2 Song Chuan Precision Overview
12.7.3 Song Chuan Precision High Voltage Protective Relay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Song Chuan Precision High Voltage Protective Relay Product Description
12.7.5 Song Chuan Precision Related Developments
12.8 Woodward
12.8.1 Woodward Corporation Information
12.8.2 Woodward Overview
12.8.3 Woodward High Voltage Protective Relay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Woodward High Voltage Protective Relay Product Description
12.8.5 Woodward Related Developments
12.9 ABB
12.9.1 ABB Corporation Information
12.9.2 ABB Overview
12.9.3 ABB High Voltage Protective Relay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 ABB High Voltage Protective Relay Product Description
12.9.5 ABB Related Developments
12.10 CG Power and Industrial Solutions
12.10.1 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Corporation Information
12.10.2 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Overview
12.10.3 CG Power and Industrial Solutions High Voltage Protective Relay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 CG Power and Industrial Solutions High Voltage Protective Relay Product Description
12.10.5 CG Power and Industrial Solutions Related Developments
12.11 Littelfuse
12.11.1 Littelfuse Corporation Information
12.11.2 Littelfuse Overview
12.11.3 Littelfuse High Voltage Protective Relay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Littelfuse High Voltage Protective Relay Product Description
12.11.5 Littelfuse Related Developments
12.12 Eaton
12.12.1 Eaton Corporation Information
12.12.2 Eaton Overview
12.12.3 Eaton High Voltage Protective Relay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Eaton High Voltage Protective Relay Product Description
12.12.5 Eaton Related Developments
12.13 Siemens
12.13.1 Siemens Corporation Information
12.13.2 Siemens Overview
12.13.3 Siemens High Voltage Protective Relay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Siemens High Voltage Protective Relay Product Description
12.13.5 Siemens Related Developments
12.14 Mitsubishi Electric
12.14.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information
12.14.2 Mitsubishi Electric Overview
12.14.3 Mitsubishi Electric High Voltage Protective Relay Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Mitsubishi Electric High Voltage Protective Relay Product Description
12.14.5 Mitsubishi Electric Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 High Voltage Protective Relay Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 High Voltage Protective Relay Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 High Voltage Protective Relay Production Mode & Process
13.4 High Voltage Protective Relay Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 High Voltage Protective Relay Sales Channels
13.4.2 High Voltage Protective Relay Distributors
13.5 High Voltage Protective Relay Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 High Voltage Protective Relay Industry Trends
14.2 High Voltage Protective Relay Market Drivers
14.3 High Voltage Protective Relay Market Challenges
14.4 High Voltage Protective Relay Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global High Voltage Protective Relay Study 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
