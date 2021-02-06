New Report: AI in Hardware Market – Industry Status and Development Trend Analysis Till 2027|Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Inc.

“

The global AI in Hardware market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2019, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026

. This report focuses on AI in Hardware volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall AI in Hardware market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc. Global AI in Hardware Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and

,By Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Global AI in Hardware Market: Regional Analysis The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region. Global AI in Hardware Market:

Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2016 to 2020. Following are the segments covered by the report are:, Smartphone, Wearable Product, Workstation Systems, Imaging Systems, Others

,By Application:, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IT and Telecom, Retail, Others Key Players: The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global AI in Hardware market are:, Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung, Xilinx, Inc., AMD, Microsoft, Apple

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the

of the global AI in Hardware market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

Table of Contents

1 AI in Hardware Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of AI in Hardware

1.2 AI in Hardware Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global AI in Hardware Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Smartphone

1.2.3 Wearable Product

1.2.4 Workstation Systems

1.2.5 Imaging Systems

1.2.6 Others

1.3 AI in Hardware Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global AI in Hardware Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 IT and Telecom

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global AI in Hardware Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global AI in Hardware Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global AI in Hardware Market by Region

1.5.1 Global AI in Hardware Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America AI in Hardware Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe AI in Hardware Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China AI in Hardware Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan AI in Hardware Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea AI in Hardware Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 Taiwan AI in Hardware Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global AI in Hardware Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global AI in Hardware Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 AI in Hardware Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global AI in Hardware Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers AI in Hardware Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 AI in Hardware Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 AI in Hardware Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest AI in Hardware Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of AI in Hardware Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global AI in Hardware Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global AI in Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America AI in Hardware Production

3.4.1 North America AI in Hardware Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America AI in Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe AI in Hardware Production

3.5.1 Europe AI in Hardware Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe AI in Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China AI in Hardware Production

3.6.1 China AI in Hardware Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China AI in Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan AI in Hardware Production

3.7.1 Japan AI in Hardware Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan AI in Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea AI in Hardware Production

3.8.1 South Korea AI in Hardware Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea AI in Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 Taiwan AI in Hardware Production

3.9.1 Taiwan AI in Hardware Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Taiwan AI in Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global AI in Hardware Consumption by Region

4.1 Global AI in Hardware Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global AI in Hardware Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global AI in Hardware Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America AI in Hardware Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe AI in Hardware Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific AI in Hardware Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America AI in Hardware Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global AI in Hardware Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global AI in Hardware Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global AI in Hardware Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global AI in Hardware Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global AI in Hardware Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Nvidia Corporation

7.1.1 Nvidia Corporation AI in Hardware Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nvidia Corporation AI in Hardware Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Nvidia Corporation AI in Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Nvidia Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Nvidia Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Intel Corporation

7.2.1 Intel Corporation AI in Hardware Corporation Information

7.2.2 Intel Corporation AI in Hardware Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Intel Corporation AI in Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Intel Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Intel Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Qualcomm Inc.

7.3.1 Qualcomm Inc. AI in Hardware Corporation Information

7.3.2 Qualcomm Inc. AI in Hardware Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Qualcomm Inc. AI in Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Qualcomm Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Qualcomm Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Samsung

7.4.1 Samsung AI in Hardware Corporation Information

7.4.2 Samsung AI in Hardware Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Samsung AI in Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Samsung Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Samsung Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Xilinx, Inc.

7.5.1 Xilinx, Inc. AI in Hardware Corporation Information

7.5.2 Xilinx, Inc. AI in Hardware Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Xilinx, Inc. AI in Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Xilinx, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Xilinx, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 AMD

7.6.1 AMD AI in Hardware Corporation Information

7.6.2 AMD AI in Hardware Product Portfolio

7.6.3 AMD AI in Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 AMD Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 AMD Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Microsoft

7.7.1 Microsoft AI in Hardware Corporation Information

7.7.2 Microsoft AI in Hardware Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Microsoft AI in Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Microsoft Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Microsoft Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Apple

7.8.1 Apple AI in Hardware Corporation Information

7.8.2 Apple AI in Hardware Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Apple AI in Hardware Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Apple Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Apple Recent Developments/Updates 8 AI in Hardware Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 AI in Hardware Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of AI in Hardware

8.4 AI in Hardware Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 AI in Hardware Distributors List

9.3 AI in Hardware Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 AI in Hardware Industry Trends

10.2 AI in Hardware Growth Drivers

10.3 AI in Hardware Market Challenges

10.4 AI in Hardware Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of AI in Hardware by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America AI in Hardware Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe AI in Hardware Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China AI in Hardware Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan AI in Hardware Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea AI in Hardware Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 Taiwan AI in Hardware Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of AI in Hardware

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of AI in Hardware by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of AI in Hardware by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of AI in Hardware by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of AI in Hardware by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of AI in Hardware by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of AI in Hardware by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of AI in Hardware by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of AI in Hardware by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”