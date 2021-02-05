WiFi Home Router Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | D-Link, Tenda, Netgear

Latest published market study on Global WiFi Home Router Market with + data Tables, Pie Chart, high level qualitative chapters & Graphs is available now to provide complete assessment of the Market highlighting evolving trends, Measures taken up by players, current-to-future scenario analysis and growth factors validated with View points extracted via Industry experts and Consultants. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are TP-Link, D-Link, Tenda, Netgear, Asus, Huawei, Qihoo 360, Gee & Xiaomi.

A Wifi/wireless router is a device that performs the functions of a router and also includes the functions of a wireless access point. It is used to provide access to the Internet or a private computer network. It can function in a wired LAN (local area network), in a wireless-only LAN (WLAN), or in a mixed wired/wireless network, depending on the manufacturer and model. Consumer wireless routers vary in the WiFi range they support.

Based on the maximum wireless links speed the router can provide, WiFi Home Router product market can be segmented into 300Mbps, 450Mbps, 150 Mbps, 1200Mbps, 750Mbps, 1000Mbps, 600Mbps, 1750Mbps, 54Mbps, 108Mbps and etc. Among these, 300Mbps and 450Mbps type are the most common types in China market now while the 54Mbps type and 150 Mbps are being phased out over time.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by APAC and Europe, based on the large user base. While high end products are more focused in North America. In terms of year 2017, APAC accounts for about 47.17% sales share, with about 33.17% share based on revenue, followed by Europe, with about 19.82% sales share and 26.83 revenue share. In the future, more high end products will show increase in these regions, with a higher price.

TP-LINK, D-Link, NETGEAR, Huawei, Linksys are leading players in home Wi-Fi router market globally, other prominent market players in the market include Tenda, ASUS, Qihoo 360, Gee, Xiaomi and many others. The market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

Each of the Wi-Fi router manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retailer and resells, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Wi-Fi router manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Wi-Fi router sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Wi-Fi router manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

The global WiFi Home Router market is valued at 2670 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the WiFi Home Router market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of WiFi Home Router in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of WiFi Home Router in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global WiFi Home Router market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global WiFi Home Router market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Browse for Full Report at @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1811782-global-wifi-home-router-market-9

To comprehend Global WiFi Home Router market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide WiFi Home Router market is analyzed across major global regions.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Israel, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDICs, BALTIC Countries, Russia, Austria and Rest of Europe.

• Asia: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia (Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines & Vietnam etc) & Rest

• Oceania: Australia & New Zealand

Basic Segmentation Details

Global WiFi Home Router Product Types In-Depth: , 300 Mbps and below, 300-1000 Mbps & Above 1000 Mbps

Global WiFi Home Router Major Applications/End users: Home Office Using & Entertainment Using

Geographical Analysis: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt & South Africa & Rest of World

For deep analysis of WiFi Home Router Market Size, Competition Analysis is provided which includes Revenue (M USD) by Players (2018-2019) & Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2019) complimented with concentration rate.

