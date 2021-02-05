Car Rental Market May see a Big Move | Major Giants Avis Budget, Carzonrent, Europcar

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Car Rental Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Car Rental market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The impact of information technology in the industry has driven the transformation of the car rental services. The growing trend of using the Internet for customizing travel trips and online reservations & bookings is anticipated to propel the use of technology in the industry. The implementation of technology in these services makes the whole process safe, quick, reliable, and easy for consumers. In addition to this, the hassle-free process of online reservations and bookings increases convenience for both, the operators and customers.

One of the main challenges for car rental companies is to provide superior customer service, especially when it comes to customer complaints. The dissatisfaction comes from different situations. From a lack of information on additional payments and excess amount, to waiting for hours in line to get the car they already booked .

North America dominated the car rental market in 2015 and occupied around 39% of the total market revenue. Much of this region?s growth comes from the rise in accessibility and affordability of insurance and the growing popularity of car-sharing services. The increasing number of global tourists visiting Canada has also contributed to the rapid growth of the market. Factors such as an increase in business activities and growing awareness about carpool will drive revenues in this region during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Car Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Car Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Car Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of Global Car Rental market segments by Types: , Luxury Cars, Executive Cars, Economy Cars, SUVs & MUVs

Detailed analysis of Global Car Rental market segments by Applications: Local Usage, Airport Transport & Outstation

Major Key Players of the Market: Avis Budget, Carzonrent, Enterprise Holding, Europcar, Hertz & Sixt

Regional Analysis for Global Car Rental Market:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Detailed TOC of Car Rental Market Research Report-

– Car Rental Introduction and Market Overview

– Car Rental Market, by Application [Local Usage, Airport Transport & Outstation]

– Car Rental Industry Chain Analysis

– Car Rental Market, by Type [, Luxury Cars, Executive Cars, Economy Cars, SUVs & MUVs]

– Industry Manufacture, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)

– Industry Value ($) by Region (2014-2019)

– Car Rental Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

– Major Region of Car Rental Market

i) Global Car Rental Sales

ii) Global Car Rental Revenue & market share

– Major Companies List

– Conclusion

