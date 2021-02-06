5G Technology Market Pin-Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics

5G Technology Market Pin-Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics6 min read
5G is the next-generation cellular technology that offers high speed connectivity at lower latency. The technologies such as robotics, autonomous vehicle, and smart cities, offer lucrative opportunity for the 5G technology market. Various telco operators in collaboration with equipment manufacturers are conducting trials across the globe. For instance, Deutsche Telekom AG entered into an agreement with SK Telecom, to speed up the rollout of next generation mobile networks.
This agreement is expected to develop 5G core technologies such as 5G ultra-low latency MPEG media transport (MMT), 5G repeaters and in-building solutions and the multipath user datagram protocol (UDP) in June 2019. Further, in May 2019, Ericsson entered into a partnership with SoftBank, to deploy multi-band 5G network in Japan. In this partnership, Ericsson will provide SoftBank with radio access network equipment, which will enable SoftBank to launch 5G services on their newly granted 3.9-4.0 GHz and 29.1-29.5 GHz bands for 5G New Radio (NR).
Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest region in the 5G technology market in response to great initiatives by the governments in key economies toward deployment of 5G spectrum. For instance, China’s central government is associating in positioning of 5G network in China to increase earnings from the domestic market and develop industrial systems. Further, the government in South Korea is also supporting the telecommunications providers in development of 5G. Furthermore, wide presence of younger population in Asia-Pacific is increasing the demand for digital applications including social gaming, media, and online video consumption.
In such applications, 5G network is expected to provide high data rate and thus, meet consumer expectations. Moreover, Asia-Pacific has many new entrants in multiple markets, which is also expected to fuel the demand for 5G technology in the region.
The market growth is supplemented by the rise in number of IoT devices and adoption of edge computing, surge in demand for content streaming services, and increase in demand for low latency connectivity in industrial automation. However, challenges with small cell deployments and implementation of fiber backhaul impede the market growth. Conversely, the market is expected to witness significant development in the near future, owing to opportunities in autonomous vehicles and increase in investment in smart cities..
The 5G infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of offering, connectivity, application, end user, and region. Based on offering, it is divided into hardware, software, and services. Based on connectivity, it is categorized into enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), ultra-reliable low latency communication (URLLC), and massive machine type communication (mMTC). By application, the market is classified into connected vehicles, monitoring & tracking, automation, smart surveillance, VR & AR, enhanced video services, and others. Based on end user, it is segregated into manufacturing, automotive, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, healthcare, government, media & entertainment, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players profiled in this report include Deutsche Telekom AG, Ericsson, Huawei Technology, Nokia, Orange S.A., Qualcomm Inc., Telecom Italia, Telstra, T-Mobile, and Intel Corporation.
These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.
GLOBAL 5G TECHNOLOGY MARKET SEGMENTATION
BY OFFERING
• Hardware
• Software
• Services
BY CONNECTIVITY
• Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB)
• Ultra-reliable low latency communication (URLLC)
• Massive machine type communication (mMTC)
BY APPLICATION
• Connected vehicles
• Monitoring & tracking
• Automation
• Smart surveillance
• VR & AR
• Enhanced video services
• Others
BY END USER
• Manufacturing
• Automotive
• Energy & Utilities
• Transportation & Logistics
• Healthcare
• Government
• Media & Entertainment
• Others
BY REGION
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Italy
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o Australia
o India
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
