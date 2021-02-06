Digital Lending Platform Market Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

Robotic cleaning technology has been evolving and transforming the cleaning landscape in both residential environment and commercial settings. An increasing presence of cleaning robots has been observed in global market because these smart equipment can lower labor cost, improve cleaning efficiency, and reduce working accidents. Robovacs are more accepted by elderly population, disabled people, and tech-savvy households who prefer a modern lifestyle. Professional cleaning robots are increasingly adopted by manufacturing plants, healthcare facilities, education buildings, retails, logistics, business centers, etc. Global total sales revenue of cleaning robots will advance to $XXX million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 17.7% between 2016 and 2023. This represents a cumulative revenue of $XXX billion during 2017-2023 owing to a fast-growing adoption of robots for cleaning floor, pool, window, lawn, and other p

Digital lending is the use of online technology to manage loan processes, such as originating and renewing loans to deliver faster and more efficient decisions. These platforms enable lenders to provide loans directly to borrowers through software, and reduces the burdens associated with complicated process of applying and receiving funding.

The technology has been widely adopted among digital lenders to improve productivity, close a greater number of loans deals, and increase revenue per loan in a rapid and automated manner.

Rapid growth of the digital lending market, owing to continuous growth in digitalization initiatives among financial organizations, and government initiatives for digital lending in developing countries, such as India and China have boosted the adoption of digital lending platforms in the recent years.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13239

However, security & compliance concerns, are expected to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, growing technological advancements, such as AI integration in digital lending platforms and high growth of cloud-based platforms are expected to present major opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global digital lending platform market is segmented based on component, application, deployment model, end-user, and region. Depending on component, the market is divided into solution, and service. Based on application, it is segmented into decision automation, collections and recovery, loan processing, risk and compliance management; and others. On the basis of deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premise, and cloud-based. By end-user, it is classified into banks, insurance companies, credit unions, savings and loan associations, peer-to-peer lending, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market, including Black Knight, Ellie MAE, Finastra, FIS Global, Fiserv, Intellect Design Arena, Nucleus Software, Tavant Technologies, Temenos, and Wipro. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global digital lending platform market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global digital lending platform market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

• Solution

• Service

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/13239/Single

By Type

• Loan Origination

• Decision Automation

• Collections and Recovery

• Risk and Compliance Management

• Others

By Deployment Model

• On-premise

• Cloud-based

By End-User

• Banks

• Insurance Companies

• Credit Unions

• Savings and Loan Associations

• Peer-to-Peer Lending

• Others

BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Black Knight

• Ellie MAE

• Finastra

• FIS Global

• Fiserv

• Intellect Design Arena

• Nucleus Software

• Tavant Technologies

• Temenos

• Wipro

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/13239

laces.

Highlighted with 33 tables and 82 figures, this 186-page report “Global Cleaning Robots Market 2017-2023 by Application, End-user, Distribution Channel and Region: Segment Analysis, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide robotic cleaner market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2023.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global cleaning robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, end-user, distribution channel and region.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Floor Cleaning

• Pool Cleaning

• Lawn Cleaning

• Window Cleaning

• Other Cleaning

On basis of end-user, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment.

• Residential Sector

• Industrial Sector

• Healthcare

• Other Commercial Sectors

On basis of distribution channel, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment.

• Online Sales

• Supermarkets and Retail Stores

• Other Channels

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2023. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of some key national markets by robot application & end-user over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global cleaning robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global cleaning robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

AB Electrolux

ADLATUS Robotics GmbH

Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG

Aqua Products, Inc.

Avidbots Corp.

BSH Bosch Und Siemens Hausgeräte Altersfürsorge GmbH

Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG

Danduct Clean

Dyson Ltd

ECOVACS Robotics Co., Ltd.

GE Inspection Robotics

Hanool Robotics Corp.

Hayward Industries, Inc.

HOBOT

Husqvarna Group

IBC Robotics

Intellibot Robotics LLC

iRobot Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics

Maytronics Ltd.

Metapo, Inc.

Miele & Cie. KG

Moneual USA, Inc.

Neato Robotics, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Pentair Ltd.

Robomow

Samsung Electronics

Scantron Robotics

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Windowmate

Yujin Robot Co., Ltd.

Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc.