North American E-cigarette and Legal Cannabis Markets Worldwide Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

GMD predicts the global cumulative revenue of PLC solutions will reach $156.81 billion during 2018-2025, driven by a growing adoption of PLC systems and controls in various industry verticals.

Highlighted with 59 tables and 73 figures, this 173-page report “Global Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market by Architecture, Product, Industry Vertical and Region 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide PLC solution market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the

he North American market for legal cannabis should reach $25.5 billion by 2023 from $10.7 billion in 2018 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9% for the period 2018 to 2023.

Report Scope:

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the North American e-cigarette and legal cannabis market segments. The report discusses the role of supply chain stakeholders, from manufacturers to researchers. The report analyzes key companies operating in the North American e-cigarette and legal cannabis markets.

The North American e-cigarette market is mainly divided into five major segments: type, sales channel, flavor, delivery system and country. Whereas the North American legal cannabis market is mainly divided into three major segments: form, sales channel and country. Estimated values are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11611

Report Includes:

– 32 data tables and 50 additional tables

– An overview of the North American market for E-cigarette and legal cannabis

– Analyses of market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Market breakdown by type, component, channel and country.

– Explanation of major drivers and the regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

– Description of various types, components and sales channels of E-cigarettes, and sources, forms and sales channels of cannabis

– Detailed company profiles of the major vendors in the global market, including Altria Group Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, GW Pharmaceuticals, ITC, Japan Tobacco Inc., Medicine Man Technologies Inc., NJOY Inc. and Vapage Premium E-Cigarettes

Summary

Electronic cigarettes are devices that work by vaporizing liquid nicotine. Electronic cigarettes are designed for individuals who do not want to smoke tobacco, but cannot or do not want to overcome their nicotine addiction. E-liquids that are being used in e-cigarettes contain nicotine concentrations between 0 and 48 mg/ml, typically 18 mg/ml, and more than 200 flavors are available in the market. E-cigarettes are a quickly emerging and varied product class. Moreover, these devices naturally deliver nicotine, flavorings and other additives to consumers via an inhaled aerosol. These devices are known by a variety of names, including e-cigs, e-hookahs, mods, vape pens and vape tank systems.

Major factors that are driving the growth of the e-cigarette and cannabis markets are the presence of established brands in North America coupled with the perceived health benefits of cannabis. Cannabis can treat many diseases such as AIDS/HIV, Alzheimer’s, arthritis, asthma, cancer, chronic pain, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, glaucoma and multiple sclerosis. In addition, e-cigarettes and cannabis are customizable due to which the markets are undergoing rapid growth. However, an uncertain regulatory framework and the increasing incidence of e-liquid poisoning are some of the factors that may restrict the growth of North American e-cigarette and cannabis markets.

The North American market for e-cigarettes is mainly divided into five major segments: type (rechargeable, disposable and others), sales channel (specialty stores, supermarkets and others), flavor (fruit, tobacco, bakery, menthol, savory and others), delivery system (e-cigarettes, vapes, vape tanks and mods) and country (the U.S. and Canada).

The North American market for legal cannabis is mainly divided into three major segments: form (extracts, edibles, topical, flowers and others), sales channel (dispensaries/pharmacies, government retailers, cannabis producers and others (i.e. online) and country (the U.S., Canada and Mexico). The specialty stores segment was REDACTED in 2017 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. This segment is projected to reach REDACTED by 2023. Due to the wide availability of various cannabis products in specialty stores, this segment is also the fastest-growing segment.

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11611/Single

The North American e-cigarette market by delivery system is segmented into e-cigarettes, vapes, vape tanks and mods. The e-cigarette segment had revenue of REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to reach REDACTED by 2023 at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. Vapes, vape tanks and mods are expected to reach REDACTED, with a high CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. The vapes, vape tanks and mods segment had the fastest growth rate due to the various flavors that can be inhaled using tanks and mods. Additionally, vaporizers also reduce the risk of tobacco addiction.

The North American e-cigarette market based on type is segmented into rechargeable, disposable and others. The rechargeable segment reached REDACTED in 2017 and is poised to reach REDACTED by 2023, with a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. The disposable cigarette segment is expected to reach REDACTED by 2023, with a high CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. The disposable cigarettes segment is the fastest-growing segment due to the benefits offered by disposable cigarettes such as no charging is required and they do not need to be refilled.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11611

value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global PLC market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of architecture, product, industry vertical and region.

Based on architecture, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware (further split into Processor, Power Supply, Input/Output)

• Software

• Services (further segmented into Training, Maintenance, Consulting)

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Nano PLC (include Fixed Nano PLC and Modular Nano PLC)

• Micro/Small PLC

• Medium PLC

• Large PLC

On basis of industry vertical, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Automotive Industry

• Chemicals Industry

• Food & Beverage Industry

• Oil & Gas Industry

• Energy & Power Industry

• Pulp & Paper Industry

• Metal & Mining Industry

• Water and Wastewater Industry

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by product type and industry vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global PLC vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global PLC market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

IDEC Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation