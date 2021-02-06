Torque Calibration Services Market – Overview on Ongoing Trends 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Torque Calibration Services is accounted for $5.10 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.82 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for specialized technical services is driving the Torque Calibration Services market. However, need to meet minimum lead time criteria is hampering the market growth.

Torque calibration is a service provided to design the torque utilizing machines and instruments as per pre-characterized gauges. During the time spent revising torque-measuring devices and is completed on recently made just as pre-owned machines.

Based on the application, the process industries growth of the segment is constantly enhancing in the upcoming years as, the process industries are those industries where the primary production processes are either continuous, or occur on a batch of materials that is indistinguishable.

By geography, North America estimated to have a lucrative growth in the global market, the growth is mainly attributed to the increasing interest of end-users toward maintenance and repair services in addition to increasing industrialization and urbanization in different regions.

Some of the key players in the Torque Calibration Services market include Exova, General Electric, Fortive, Siemens, Transcat, Endress+Hauser, Norbar, Tektronix and Team Torque.

Types Covered:

• New Installation Services

• After-sales Services

Applications Covered:

• Discrete Industries

• Process Industries

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

