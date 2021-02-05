Cell-based Meat Market Changing Dynamics Of Competition With Forecast To 2030

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Cell-based Meat Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global cell-based meat market is estimated to be over US$ 195.0 million by 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~16.0 from 2019 to 2030.

Growing population across countries worldwide has significantly overburdened the production capacity of food resources, which in turn is leading to catastrophic outcomes for the climate. However, to tackle this threat, novel technologies is anticipated to play a significant role in the years to come. Growing meat under controlled environment like laboratories, causes minimal environmental impact, as it utilizes lesser amount of resources. For instance, culturing of cell-based meat reduces nutrient pollution, & land use by 94% & 95% respectively. Similarly, it also lowers climate change emissions by a staggering 74%-87%.

Some of the prominent players in the Cell-based Meat Market include:

Aleph Farms, BlueNalu, JUST, Memphis Meats, Mosa Meat, Wild Earth, Future Meat Technologies, Cubiq Foods, New Age Meats, Meatable

The growth of the cell-based meat industry has also been complimented by favorable regulatory policies put forth by several government bodies. For instance, in 2018, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), came to an agreement to support cell-based meat ecosystem in the country by simplifying the approval procedure for new cell-based meat products. Similarly, companies are also actively seeking regulatory approvals for products in countries other than United States.

Partnerships, agreements and investments have also played a pivotal role in boosting the global cell-based meat market. For instance, the industry witnessed a remarkable count of 11 deals, amounting to ~US$ 45 million in 2018 alone. Similarly, partnerships and agreements between life sciences industry and cell-based meat manufacturers, is anticipated to provide impetus to the global market. For cell-based meat companies overcoming all hurdles in-house may end up being a challenging task. To overcome this barrier, partnerships and agreements may take place in the form of contract service providers, or material providers or co-development partners to enable adoption of innovative technologies.

The Cell-based Meat Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Source (Poultry, Beef, Seafood, and Pork), and Source (Ground Meat Products and Cut Meat Products)

