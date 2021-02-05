Pet Food Ingredients Market Changing Dynamics Of Competition With Forecast To 2030

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Pet Food Ingredients Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global pet food ingredients market is estimated to be over US$ 36.0 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2030.

Pet humanization & increasing awareness of nutrition for pets globally is one of the major factor driving the market of pet food ingredient. Moreover, increasing pet adoption and rise in living standard are anticipated to fuel the growth of the pet food ingredient market during the forecast period. However, non-uniformity of regulations for approval of international trade are likely to hinder the market to a certain extent.

Some of the prominent players in the Pet Food Ingredients Market include:

The Scoular Company, SunOpta, Darling Ingredients Inc., Kemin Industries, Inc., Nutreco N.V., LALLEMAND Inc., SARIA SE & Co. KG, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, and Cargill

The increasing pet adoption and trend of pet humanization across the globe are driving the market growth. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding nutrition in pet and rising living standards is anticipated to further contribute to substantial growth of the global pet food ingredients market. For instance, In June 2019, according to the national survey of the American Pet Products Association (APPA) 67% of U.S. households own a pet that is around 84.9 million homes.

Rise in living standards and increasing awareness regarding nutrition are also one of the major factors that is driving the pet food ingredient market. Moreover, rise in the standard of living with high consumer income in metro cities is enriching the demand for hygienic and quality-assured pet food. In US, all combination of ingredients in pet food products is regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure the safety and health of pets. The government in the countries like Canada, Italy and United States are also supporting the pet owners and has promoted vaccinations and spaying/neutering programs for pet owners.

The Pet Food Ingredients Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Ingredient (Cereals, Meat & Meat Products, Vegetables, Fruits, Fats, and Additives), Source (Animal-based, Plant-based, and Synthetic), Pet (Dog, Cat, and Fish), Form (Dry and Liquid)

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

