Real-Time Location System for Healthcare Market Changing Dynamics Of Competition With Forecast To 2030

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Real-Time Location Systems for Healthcare Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global real-time location systems for healthcare market is estimated to account for over US$ 1.35 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 17.5% from 2019 to 2030.

The global real-time location systems for healthcare market is driven primarily by factors such as rising demand for real-time location systems and security concerns in healthcare facilities. Moreover, use of IoT in healthcare facilities help in better utilization of resources.

Some of the prominent players in the Real-Time Location System for Healthcare Market include:

STANLEY Healthcare, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Aruba Networks, IMPINJ, TeleTracking Technologies, CenTrak, AiRISTA Flow, Sonitor Technologies, Versus Technology, and Identec Group

Real-time location systems are used in healthcare facilities to track patients and staff with help of sequential images. Also, the system being capable of collecting real-time data about locations & status of personnel and patients. This helps the caretaker of facility to react to emergency situations. For instance, RTLS helps in tracking whether the members are complying with the rules & regulations pertaining to sterilization and hygiene. It also helps in minimizing the risks of nosocomial infections.

Real-time location systems are parts of IoT devices used in healthcare facilities that help in capturing real-time information from remote locations. There have been various wall-penetrating technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy and various others that are used in IoT solutions. These help in sending & receiving signals across walls; for instance, Wi-Fi sensors can communicate with monitor unit that is located a few feet away and tracks temperature.

The Real-Time Location System for Healthcare Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (Ultra-Wideband Technology, Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi, Others), Application (Inventory & Asset Tracking and Management, Staff Locating & Monitoring, Access Control, Supply Chain Management, Others), Facility Type (Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities, Senior Living Facilities)

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

