Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market Changing Dynamics Of Competition With Forecast To 2030

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global artificial intelligence in cybersecurity market is estimated to account for over US$ 8.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~22.3% from 2019 to 2030.

The growth of the AI in cybersecurity market can be attributed to several factors which have led to the wide-scale adoption of these services by large enterprise and SMEs. The rising number of cyber-attacks due to the growing trend of digitalization coupled with increasing adoption of cloud-based services is further anticipated to fuel the demand for AI in cybersecurity. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on the development of novel technologies, providing updates and simultaneously offering innovative solutions to ensure the sustainability of different solutions. For instance, IBM provides IBM QRadar, a cloud-based security solution to identify unknown threats. QRadar helps to automatically identify the top threats and reduce the risk of cyber-attacks.

Get sample copy of “Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market” at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/180

Some of the prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market include:

Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM, SAMSUNG, Xilinx, Micron Technology, Inc., Cylance (BlackBerry Limited.), F-Secure, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Sift

As the volume of data generated by companies is on the rise, cloud-based storage has gained immense popularity recently. This has spurred the demand for cloud-based security platforms to manage and retrieve data efficiently. Both large enterprises and SMEs are deploying various cloud-based applications that are prone to critical cyber-attacks. Therefore, companies are continuously deploying cloud-based security solutions to provide protection against threats from unknown sources. Moreover, cloud-based security solutions help businesses to save costs by eliminating the need for hardware-based security equipment and physical space taken up by data centers.

From the last few years, the deployment of smart devices has been on the rise. IoT adoption is not merely limited to offices and finds applications across various other types of infrastructures. IoT devices are used extensively by the healthcare, finance, and infrastructure sectors. The increasing number of connected devices and the growing need for the IoT have significantly contributed to the growing demand for cybersecurity worldwide. For instance, F-Secure, a Finnish cybersecurity company, uses “honeypots” network to get information about attacks. The company estimated more than 2.9 billion events of cyber-attacks globally.

The Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Modality, Cancer Type, End-Users and region.

By Offering (Hardware, Software and, Services), Technology (Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing), Security Type (Cloud Security and Network Security), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premise), Application (Risk & Compliance Management, Data Loss Prevention, Antivirus/Antimalware, Identity & Access Management, and Security & Vulnerability Management), End-User (Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI), IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Government & Defense, and Automotive & Transportation )

Research Approach

As a standard protocol at MIR, all research assignments go through the following rigorous processes.

Secondary Research

Primary Research

Market Size Estimation & Forecasting

Data Validation & Triangulation

Report Generation

Have any query? Inquiry about report: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/180

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

Buy this [email protected] https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/180



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com