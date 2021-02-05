COVID-19 Outbreak- Global EMV Payment Card Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2026

The global EMV Payment Card market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2029.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to all countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The global impacts of COVID-19 are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect this industry in 2020.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for EMV Payment Card from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2029 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the EMV Payment Card market.

Gemalto

IDEMIA

Giesecke & Devrient

Perfect Plastic Printing

ABCorp

CPI Card

Tianyu

Goldpac

Hengbao

Watchdata Technologies

Valid

Kona I

Eastcompeace

by-product types

Contact-based EMV Cards

Contactless EMV Cards

by-applications

Government and Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

by-regions

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

