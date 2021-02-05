Covid-19 Impact on Metal Powder for 3D Printing Market Global Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2026

Covid-19 Impact on Metal Powder for 3D Printing Market Global Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 20263 min read
The global Metal Powder for 3D Printing market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2029.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to all countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The global impacts of COVID-19 are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect this industry in 2020.
This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Metal Powder for 3D Printing from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2029 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Metal Powder for 3D Printing market.
Sandvik
GKN Hoeganaes
LPW Technology
Carpenter Technology
Erasteel
GE Additive
Heraeus
Hoganas
HC Starck
AMC Powders
Praxair
EOS
Jingye Group
Osaka Titanium
Aubert & Duval
Kennametal
by-product types
Iron-based
Titanium-based
Nickel-based
Aluminum-based
Others
by-applications
Aerospace and Defense
Tool and Mold Making
Automotive
Medical & Dental
Academic Institutions
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
by-regions
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Metal Powder for 3D Printing Market Overview
Chapter Two: Metal Powder for 3D Printing Market Segment Analysis by Player
Chapter Three: Metal Powder for 3D Printing Market Segment Analysis by Type
Chapter Four: Metal Powder for 3D Printing Market Segment Analysis by Application
Chapter Five: Metal Powder for 3D Printing Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel
Chapter Six: Metal Powder for 3D Printing Market Segment Analysis by Region
Chapter Seven: Profile of Leading Metal Powder for 3D Printing Players
Chapter Eight: Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Metal Powder for 3D Printing
Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Metal Powder for 3D Printing (2020-2029)
Chapter Ten: Appendix
