Netflix’s Troll Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer & More!

The Norwegian-language action movie coming to Netflix The upcoming Troll Netflix movie is about a giant troll from the past who wakes up. To stop the troll, a group of heroes must work together.

What’s On Netflix says that Alicia Vikander and Roar Uthaug will work together to make the movie Troll. They worked on Tomb Raider together before. Uthaug says that he has been working on the idea for the Troll Netflix movie for more than 20 years.

At Netflix Geeked Week 2022, we got to see the movie’s first official teaser. From what I’ve seen so far, I’m very excited about Troll and how the creatures will look. We get a sneak peek at the real troll, and if you want to see it for yourself, keep scrolling.

Netflix’s Troll Release Date

As part of its Netflix and Chills lineup, Troll finally got a release date at the beginning of September 2022. The first stream of Troll will be on December 1, 2022.

Netflix’s Troll Plot

See what Netflix says about Troll below:

Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?

Netflix’s Troll Cast

In the lead roles of the Netflix original movie are well-known Norwegian actors like Ine Marie Wilmann and Mads Sjrd Pettersen. Wilmann is a well-known Norwegian actress who is best known for her roles in Sonja: The White Swan, a biopic about the famous figure skater Sonja Henie, and in TV shows like Exit and Furia. In Troll, which is her first Netflix show, she plays the role of Nora. Pettersen will play Kristoffer. He is best known for his roles in Home for Christmas and Eddie the Eagle.

Pl Anders Nordvi, Eric Vorenholt, Hugo Mikal Skr, Kim Falck, Gard B. Eidsvold, and Pl Richard Lunderby also join the cast of Troll in different roles. Andreas is played by Kim Falck, Tobias is played by Gard B. Eidsvold, and Fisker is played by Pl Richard Lunderby.

Is There a Trailer for Netflix’s Troll Available?

In June of this year, Netflix showed a teaser for the movie. Today, the movie’s trailer was also made public. you can watch the trailer here.

Where and When Was Troll Filmed?

If you watched the teaser, you might have wondered where this movie was shot because of the beautiful scenery. Production for Troll began in September 2021 and ended in December 2021. Most of the filming took place in Oslo, but some took place in other parts of Norway.

Is the Movie Troll Scary?

All of it has great effects and good comedy.

Even though this isn’t a horror-comedy by any means, Troll has a lot of funny parts. Both are used to keep the tone light (and family-friendly) and to help us deal with the supernatural part.

Is Troll a Scary Film?

Why is Troll Famous?

Conclusion

