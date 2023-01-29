The Whale: Is The Whale a Sad Film?

In the 1990s, Brendan Fraser was a bona fide Hollywood A-lister, but in the 21st century, he has been largely unnoticed. This is anticipated to change with The Whale, a new drama starring Brendan Fraser and directed by Darren Aronofsky.

The Whale, written by Samuel D. Hunter (Baskets) based on his own play, is receiving Oscar buzz for Brendan Fraser’s physical transformation. What else should you know about this new film? Let’s examine the pertinent information.

The Whale Release Date

In September, The Whale debuted at the Venice International Film Festival. After festival screenings, the film will have a wide release on December 9, 2022.

The Whale Plot

Here is studio A24’s official plot summary for The Whale:

“From Darren Aronofsky comes The Whale, the story of a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.”

As stated previously, the screenplay is based on Hunter’s play.

The Whale Cast

Alongside Brendan Fraser, an exciting cast brings the acclaimed play to the big screen in The Whale. Ellie, the estranged daughter of Charlie, will be portrayed by Sadie Sink. The young American actress is best known for playing Max Mayfield in Stranger Things.

She has also appeared in the Netflix films Fear Street Part Two: 1978 and Fear Street Part Three: 1666, as well as the dramatic film The Glass Castle by Destin Daniel Cretton. Hong Chau will portray Liz, Charlie’s cynical and atheist nurse friend. Chau has appeared in numerous acclaimed television series, including Big Little Lies, Homecoming, and Watchmen. Chau was nominated for a Golden Globe for her supporting role in Downsizing by Alexander Payne.

Samantha Morton, nominated for an Oscar, will portray Mary, Charlie’s ex-wife. Morton is a formidable actress who has starred in a number of memorable films, including Minority Report, In America, and Sweet and Lowdown.

The Whale Trailer

Here you can watch the “The Whale” trailer below:

Is The Whale a Sad Film?

The Whale is as good a film as anything he has ever made, but it is also one of his most heartbreaking and difficult works. As Charlie, Brendan Fraser lives up to the anticipation surrounding his return, delivering a stunning performance. His failures as a parent torment him despite his acceptance of his fate.

What Happened at the End of the Whale?

Charlie is dying and refuses to go to the hospital. He tries to stand while bonding with Ellie.

Charlie dies and ascends into an idealized version of heaven due to the effort of moving and his overall mental state.

Is the Whale Based on a True Story?

The Whale is not based on a true story, but on a 2012 play by Samuel D. Hunter, who also wrote the screenplay. During the play’s original run at the Victory Gardens Biograph Theater in Chicago, Dale Calandra played the original Charlie in a similar transformation to Fraser’s for The Whale movie.

Conclusion

The Whale is directed by Darren Aronofsky and written by Samuel D. Hunter. Brendan Fraser plays a reclusive English teacher who suffers from severe obesity. Sadie Sink, who played Max Mayfield in Stranger Things, has joined the cast. The Whale is based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 play, not a true story. In the film, Samantha Morton will play Charlie’s ex-wife.

