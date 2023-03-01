The Seven Faces of Jane: Where It Can Be Watched?

The Seven Faces of Jane is an anthology film made up of 8 short films that explore the story of the main character, Jane, played by Gillian Jacobs. It is the creation of 8 outstanding directors. The directors each offer their view of this woman in various locations to show how other people perceive Jane as she goes through a trial of strange, lovely, and sad adventures. Because each filmmaker adopted a completely distinct style and tone from the other, there was a tremendous deal of risk involved with the project’s success. Using the “exquisite corpse” game concept, this experimental play randomly rotates between directors, each of whom is blind to the preceding director’s contributions.

Since its inception, the film has continually broadened its horizons. The Seven Faces of Jane will feature contributions by Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Gia Coppola, Ryan Heffington, Alexandra Cassavetes, Boma Iluma, Julian Acosta, and Alex Takacs. In addition to being Gillian Jacobs’ first feature film with a directing credit, the movie will mark Ken Jeong’s debut as a narrative director.

Release Date of The Seven Faces of Jane

On June 22, 2022, in the sleepy Arkansas town of Bentonville, the eighth edition of Geena Davis’ Bentonville Film Festival featured the world premiere of the surrealist anthology movie The Seven Faces of Jane. The movie was released on January 13, 2023, almost a month ago.

Streaming Platform for The Seven Faces of Jane

The Seven Faces of Jane has been available since January 13th, 2023, along with a restricted distribution in a few cinemas. Film festival premieres frequently receive only limited releases when done traditionally. The Seven Faces of Jane is available for purchase on iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Trailer of The Seven Faces of Jane

On December 14, 2022, Gravitas Ventures released The Seven Faces of Jane trailer, which received a lot of attention and praise. The journey that awaits the spectator is revealed in the trailer. Fans can see the emotional rollercoaster that Jane is experiencing while Gillian Jacobs, who is portraying Jane, is brought into sharp focus. The numerous characters Jane meets during the various parts of the anthology film bring out the various sides of Jane. It will be interesting to see if this experiment of putting one figure in so many different circumstances is successful. Yet the teaser has already heaped a lot of praise on Jacob’s performance.

Plot of The Seven Faces of Jane

The anthology movie follows Jane as she navigates a series of bizarre, lovely, and painful adventures, each one more unexpected than the one before it. She urges her reserved daughter to try new things as she drops her off for the first time at a summer camp. Jane is noticing that she is taking her counsel.

Jane (Gillian Jacobs) leaves her everyday life behind after dropping her kid off at a summer camp and sets out on an exciting voyage. Jane’s obstacles, relationships, and significant events were constructed using a game of exquisite corpses, a method for making art in which different components are combined to form a whole. For the experimental film, which was made over 15 days, each filmmaker had two weeks to write their script and two days to shoot their portion.

Peculiarly, the film switches between gangster, romantic comedy, art cinema, coming-of-age, road trip adventure, and psychological thriller. Jane’s story is beautifully brought to life by Gillian in every way. It will appeal to viewers who like thought-provoking independent films.

Conclusion

As mentioned previously. The Seven Faces of Jane has been released by the creators on 13th January,2023 itself. So. you’ll can watch it on various platforms such as iTunes, Vudu, or Amazon Prime Video.

