The Rookie Season 5 Episode 18 Release Date: How Many Episodes Will It Have?

The Rookie is a fantastic blend of crime drama where, on the one hand, the police team investigates the most tedious crimes while, on the other, the team never stops making jokes. On October 16, 2016, the American drama The Rookie debuted for the first time, and since then, it has become a fan favorite.

Police procedurals are frequently thought of as serious shows with solely serious subjects, yet this American crime and comedy series defies this stereotype by being one of the funniest and yet most serious shows you will ever see.

The program reached its current season, which is season 5, after being renewed four times. On September 25th, 2022, the fifth season of the program debuted on television. The season is about halfway gone, and viewers and critics have praised the program.

For those who don’t know, the show is actually based on a factual occurrence involving Los Angeles Police Officer William Norcross, whose name has been changed in the adaption to John Nolan. The show was created by Alexi Hawley. Norcross was one of the oldest rookies ever when he opted to join the police department in his forties.

Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Mercedes Mason, and Mellissa O’Neil are the show’s main actors. The program centers on the life of John Nolan, a man who, in his forties, made the decision to quit his job and join the police department.

He discovers that he is a senior member of the force. When he once happened to be present when a theft was happening and was able to assist in catching the offenders, he made the decision to join the police department.

Release Date of The Rookie Season 5 Episode 18

During the course of the season, the program has really picked up steam and has only been more captivating. Even though The Rookie Nolan has been on the force for a while and is essentially the most rookie guy ever, he still manages to add hilarious jokes that keep the show light and entertaining.

On Tuesday, March 4, 2023, The Rookie will premiere Episode 18 of Season 5 of the show. Every week on Tuesdays, the show is broadcast.

Recap of The Rookie Season 5 Episode 17

The Enemy Within,” the preceding episode of The Rookie, was centered on the recently formed partnership between Elijah and Abril. The group must now rely on Monica, Elijah’s attorney, as an ally after shaking hands. She will be the only person who can reveal their plans to the police because she is so close to them.

They also open her sister’s case, and after carefully going through it and observing, they realize that they have been omitting a crucial aspect of the entire case, prompting them to reopen it. They end themselves on a whole different road where they discover fresh secrets.

Streaming Guide for The Rookie Season 5 Episode 18

With its complicated yet entertaining episodes, the show is incredibly fascinating to watch. You may simply see the show there since ABC was the first network to air it. Also, the ABC Network’s official website offers free streaming of the episodes of the show.

The episodes can also be watched on various streaming services. Hulu, Fubo TV, Direct TV, and Spectrum On Demand are a few of them. The Rookie Season 5 Episode 18 may be seen online at the following times:

5:00 PM, March 4, 2023 , the Pacific Standard Time zone

, the Pacific Standard Time zone 8:00 PM, March 4, 2023 , Eastern Standard Time

, Eastern Standard Time The time on March 5, 2023 , at midnight UTC

, at midnight UTC 7:30 a.m. on March 5, 2023, Indian Standard Time

Trailer of The Rookie Season 5 Episode 18

The official trailer of The Rookie Season 5 Episode 18 has been released. You’ll can have a look on it.

Conclusion

The release date of The Rookie Season 5 Episode 18 has been out. Also, the creators have released the official trailer of the series as well. Till then wait till March 4, 2023 for The Rookie Season 5 Episode 18 to get released.

