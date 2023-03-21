The Pope’s Exorcist Release Date: Who Will Play the Lead Role in the Pope’s Exorcist?

We haven’t been exorcised of our need for a good exorcist movie, as evidenced by the success of demonic possession films like The Exorcist, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, and The Conjuring. On April 14, a new exorcism movie will be released, starring none other than Academy Award winner Russell Crowe as Father Gabriele Amorth, the official head exorcist of the Vatican.

The historical horror film The Pope’s Exorcist is a unique take on the traditional demon vs. priest plotline. The case files of Amorth, who performed and recorded over 100,000 exorcisms throughout his lifetime, served as inspiration for the film. The Pope himself nominated the flamboyant and contentious priest exorcist, who is renowned for beginning his exorcisms by snubbing the devil. Even more legitimately, he established the International Association of Exorcists, a group of exorcists from all around the world that has received Vatican approval.

Father Amorth’s story is so fascinating that The Exorcist director William Friedkin captured him in action in the 2017 film The Devil and Father Amorth. He strikes me as fascinating because he comes off as perfectly sane. He told The Sunday Telegraph that you should always seek medical attention before visiting an exorcist because most often, “they are suffering from epilepsy or schizophrenia or other mental issues.” Up to that point, he taunts doubters with statements like this: “We can weed out the fake ones. The eyes are fully white in circumstances of demonic presence almost often; if the pupils are looking up, the demons are scorpions. If you glance below, they resemble serpents.

Amorth, who inspired The Pope’s Exorcist, passed away in 2016 at the age of 91. He left behind two autobiographies, An Exorcist Tells His Tale and An Exorcist: Additional Stories. According to Crowe of Amorth, “It’s a very dark quest, and faith gave him a certain kind of fortitude to complete the work. What you need to know about the terrifying new movie is as follows.

Release Date of The Pope’s Exorcist

On April 14, 2023, The Pope’s Exorcist will be available only in theatres. There is currently no information on the movie’s release date or streaming location.

Cast of The Pope’s Exorcist

In addition to Franco Nero as the Pope, Ralph Ineson as the demon’s voice, and Peter DeSouza-Feighoney as the little kid who has had a frightening possession, Russell Crowe stars as Father Gabriel in the film.

Additional actors in the cast include:

Daniel Zovatto

Alex Essoe

Laurel Marsden

Cornell S. John

Paloma Bloyd

Bianca Bardoe

The Pope’s Exorcist is About

In The Pope’s Exorcist, Amorth “investigates a little boy’s horrific possession and finds up finding a centuries-old plot the Vatican has frantically tried to keep hidden,” according to a news release from Sony.

Trailer of The Pope’s Exorcist

The Pope’s Exorcist trailer was appropriately released. See the trailer down below:

Conclusion

The release date of The Pope’s Exorcist has been out. Also, the creators have released the official trailer of the movie as well. Till then wait till April 14, 2023 for the movie to get released.

