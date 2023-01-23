The Pain Hustlers: Will It Be Available on Netflix in 2023?

Emily Blunt’s new feature film is Netflix’s largest acquisition from the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The next film, Pain Hustlers, will be in the style of Wolf of Wall Street.

The new Netflix feature will be directed by Davis Yates. Yates is most known as the principal director of the Harry Potter e franchise, having helmed four Harry Potter films as well as Fantastic Beasts and its spin-offs, both released and still in development. Wells Tower wrote the script for Pain Hustlers.

Netflix reportedly paid a high price of $50 million for the rights to this picture. It was earlier established at Sony. Lawrence Grey’s Grey Matter Productions will produce alongside David Yates and Yvonne Walcott Yates’ Wychwood Pictures.

Everything you need to know about Pain Hustlers is right here.

The Pain Hustlers Release Date

On January 18, Netflix disclosed a number of new movie release dates for 2023, including Pain Hustlers, which will be released on Friday, October 27. Of course, this date could still change by a week or two, but save the date for the film this fall.

Netflix earlier acquired the film’s rights at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022, spending a hefty $50 million to do so.

What Happens in the Pain Hustlers?

The tone of Pain Hustlers is said to be similar to films like The Big Short, American Hustle, and The Wolf of Wall Street. The official synopsis for the film is as follows:

“The film revolves around Liza Drake (Blunt), a high-school dropout dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter, who obtains a position with a failed pharmaceutical start-up in a decaying strip mall in Central Florida. Liza’s charm, bravery, and determination propel the company and her into the high life, where she eventually finds herself at the center of a fatal criminal conspiracy.”

The film will be partially based on The Pain Hustlers, an interactive piece published in the New York Times in 2018. Evan Hughes is the author of the piece, which he describes on his own website as follows:

“The Pain Hustlers,” a feature about the Insys Therapeutics tale published in May 2018, before the lawsuit against the company’s top executives went to trial.”

Who Will Be Return for the Pain Hustlers?

As of April 2022, only Emily Blunt has been confirmed to appear in Pain Hustlers. Blunt will play Liza Drake, a single mother who starts her own business and then finds herself at the center of a criminal plot. Blunt’s most recent films are A Quiet Place and its sequel, as well as Jungle Cruise. She’ll also appear in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming star-studded film Oppenheimer.

The Pain Hustlers stars Chris Evans and Emily Blunt, as well as Jay Duplass, Andy Garcia, and other brilliant actors.

Emily Blunt as Liza Drake

as Liza Drake Chris Evans

Andy Garcia

Catherine O’Hara

Jay Duplass

Brian d’Arcy James

Chloe Coleman

The Pain Hustlers Trailer

Currently, there is no trailer available for Pain Hustlers. We will update you soon if we get the latest information about the pain hustler trailer.

Where Can You Find Hustlers to Watch?

“Hustlers” is available as a download from Redbox, Apple iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and DIRECTV, or as a rental from Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, Redbox, Apple iTunes, and Microsoft Store.

Conclusion

In May 2022, Netflix purchased the film rights during the Cannes Film Festival. On October 27, 2023, Pain Hustlers will be launched. The tone has been compared to films such as The Big Short and The Wolf of Wall Street. The film’s rights were purchased by Netflix for $50 million. The film is based in part on an interactive piece that appeared in the New York Times in 2018.

