The Night Agent Season 2 Release Date: What is This Series About?

One of the biggest hits of the year so far is The Night Agent on Netflix. It has only been on Netflix for a few weeks, but already it’s tracking as one of the most popular new shows ever.

It has also dominated both local and international Top 10 lists, and as of early April, it’s ranked first practically everywhere in the world.



The Night Agent, a book by Matthew Quirk about a lowly FBI grunt who runs a nightly hotline for agents, was turned into a 10-episode television series by Shawn Ryan (The Shield), who also created the action thriller.

After a cybersecurity engineer named Rose (Luciane Buchanan) phones to report that her aunt and uncle were assaulted, the phone eventually rings, and Sutherland picks up the phone to investigate.

He uncovers a massive scheme including a mole in the top echelons of the White House.



Although there isn’t much information regarding Season 2 yet, we may still start asking questions about a release date, what the new season will be about, and other things.

Renewal for Season 2 of The Night Agent



The goal was accomplished! Season 2 of The Night Agent was ordered on March 29, less than a week after its Netflix debut.

And that wasn’t a difficult choice. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series had the third-best debut week of any new Netflix series, after only Wednesday and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, making it one of the streamer’s most watched English-language programs since it started revealing Top 10 data.

Release Date of The Night Agent Season 2



There is no information available on the release date of Season 2 due to the abrupt nature of the renewal news.

Season 2 is still in the idea process as of the beginning of April 2023, according to showrunner Shawn Ryan, so in addition to filming the second season, it still needs to be written.

Even said, the series production is rather simple, making a 2024 release date very likely.

What Will be the Storyline of The Night Agent Season 2?



Season 1 was based on Matthew Quirk’s book of the same name however, Quirk never produced a follow-up book describing Peter Sutherland’s further experiences.

It means The Night Agent’s second season will probably feature just original content. (Quirk is a producer on the show; if he has any ideas for a follow-up book, he could use them.)



Ryan told TV Line that although “[Matthew Quirk] has written several books, none with these people in this world.” So it’s something we’re currently working on with the pickup.

About where we last saw Sutherland in the Season 1 finale, Ryan remarked, “I would say that [Sutherland’s first assignment as a Night Agent] will be the starting-off point, to sort of see what he was being sent off to accomplish.

“But, we have a few surprises. I don’t want to disclose too much because the storylines can always alter before you film it.”

The Night Agent is Aired On?

To view The Night Agent, you must have a Netflix account because it is only available there. The streaming of Season 1 has begun.