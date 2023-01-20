The Mother Release Date: Is the Film Mother Based on a True Story?

The Mother, starring Jennifer Lopez, is set to arrive on Netflix shortly, and we’re keeping track of all the pertinent information regarding the impending Netflix original film.

Niki Caro directed The Mother from a script co-written by Misha Green, Andrea Berloff, and Peter Craig. You may recognize Caro from her work on the upcoming live-action film Mulan. Berloff is most recognized for his collaboration on the biographical drama Straight Outta Compton. Craig co-wrote the 2022 superhero film The Batman with Green, who was the showrunner of HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

The film was produced by Vertigo Entertainment and Nuyorican Productions. Lopez and Benny Medina co-founded the production business Nuyorican Productions.

The Mother Release Date

Are you ready to mark your calendar for the release of The Mother? If so, remember to clear your calendar on Friday, May 12, 2023! Initially, Netflix said that the film would be released in May 2023, and we had anticipated an early May release. So, we’re looking at a mid-May release date. But we’re not complaining!

The Mother Plot

The following is the official synopsis from Netflix:

“A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.”

The Mother Cast

Unfortunately, we do not know what each cast member’s character name is. We will, however, publish the roles of the cast members as soon as Netflix releases them.

IMDb has the whole major cast list:

Jennifer Lopez as the main character

as the main character The actor Joseph Fiennes

Mr. Omari Hardwick

Gael Garcia Bernal is a Spanish actor.

is a Spanish actor. Raci, Paul

Lucy Paez’s

Mr. Jesse Garcia

Jones, Yvonne Senat

If you want to see the entire cast and crew, go visit The Mother’s official IMDb page.

The Mother Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of The Mother.

Where to Watch The Mother?

You can watch The Mother on Netflix.

Conclusion

In order to conclude the article, We hope you enjoyed reading this article. We tried our best to keep you updated with all the latest information regarding The Mother.

