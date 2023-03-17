The Little Mermaid 2023: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Everything We Know!

In many ways, a live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid has been long overdue. In light of the fact that the Cinderella, Dumbo, The Lion King, and most recently, Pinocchio stories have already been “lived” by the media empire, Ariel and company’s admirers have eagerly waited to witness the characters of this underwater world come to fulfilment outside of the context of animation. The Little Mermaid finally makes its theatrical debut in spring 2023 after being in development since 2016.

We have the details spectators will need to know in advance of the wonderful event as fans everywhere prepare to relive their childhoods or possibly embark on building new family memories.

Release Date of The Little Mermaid

On May 26, 2023, The Little Mermaid: A Live-Action Version debuts in theatres all across the world.

Trailer of The Little Mermaid

Walt Disney eventually unveiled a trailer for the movie on March 12 with just a few months left. We are undoubtedly excited about the movie.

Disney unveiled another movie teaser on February 15. Viewers get to see a bit more of Ariel’s underwater environment this time.

Although a full-length official trailer for the movie has now been released, an official teaser was unveiled at Disney’s D23 Expo. Halle Bailey sings in the tiny film, and the heavenly quality of her voice has already received acclaim. Look at this.

Plot of The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid plot is as follows, according to Disney, for people who are unfamiliar with the old tale:

“The Little Mermaid is the well-known tale of Ariel, a lovely and vivacious young mermaid with a lust for exploration. Ariel, the most rebellious and youngest of King Triton’s daughters, longs to learn more about the world above the sea and develops feelings for the handsome Prince Eric while on land. Mermaids are not allowed to engage with humans, but Ariel must do what she feels is right. In exchange for the opportunity to experience life on dry ground, she strikes a pact with Ursula, the evil sea witch, which ultimately jeopardises both her life and her father’s throne.”

Cast of The Little Mermaid

There is no doubt that The Little Mermaid cast is talented. Together with Tony Award Winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Snowpiercer) and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos), Melissa McCarthy, the incomparable and hilarious actress, also stars in the movie (Bridesmaids, Nine Perfect Strangers).

Ariel, the beloved mermaid, is portrayed by none other than Halle Bailey. Bailey’s career in the music industry has brought her the most prominent achievements, but Halle’s breakthrough role as Sky Forster in the sitcom Grownish has been her most well-known acting job. Halle and her sister Chloe joined together in 2015 to form the duet Chloe x Halle, which has now received four Grammy nominations. They signed with Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment firm.

Recently Halle opened up about appearing in The Little Mermaid, specifically on singing the movie’s iconic song “Part of Your World,” at Disney’s D23 Expo.

“Ariel is special to all of us, and I’m sure that everyone in this room can relate to that. I never anticipated that when I was a young kid swimming in the pool and pretending to be a mermaid it would come to life [like this]. I had the most amazing experience of my life during the three days I spent filming “Part of Your World” because I was able to experience all of her emotions, including her enthusiasm and discomfort. Playing those emotions was quite exciting for me, and Rob directing me and being such a powerful presence in this movie was a true honor.”

The complete list of the main cast members and the roles they play can be found below.

Halle Bailey as Ariel

as Ariel Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian

as the voice of Sebastian Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder

as the voice of Flounder Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle

as the voice of Scuttle Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric

as Prince Eric Art Malik as Sir Grimsby

as Sir Grimsby Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina

as Queen Selina Javier Bardem as King Triton

as King Triton Melissa McCarthy as Ursula

Director of The Little Mermaid

Rob Marshall, an Emmy winner and Oscar nominee, directed the live-action movie. He has previously helmed the popular Disney movies Mary Poppins Returns, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Into the Woods with Marshall at the helm, it makes sense that the media mammoth should get ready for another smash.

Where to Witness the Little Mermaid in Animated Form ?

The Little Mermaid is streamable on Disney Plus for those who want to relive their time swimming with Sebastian and Flounder in the movie’s original animated version from Disney.

Conclusion

The release date of The Little Mermaid has been out. Also, the creators have released the official trailer of the movie as well.

