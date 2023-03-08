The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2: is It Streaming Online?

One of the top new Netflix series of 2022 was The Lincoln Lawyer. Fans are now curious about what will happen next, whether The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 will take place, and when the new season will debut on Netflix. We’re excited to update fans on the development, the actors, and the release.

The Lincoln Lawyer stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Defence Lawyer Mickey Haller, who gets back in the game after experiencing some personal difficulties. He takes on the high-profile murder case of a tech billionaire as he makes a bold return to the workplace. Neve Campbell and Becki Newton play Haller’s ex-wives in the show, along with other supporting players who help to make it a must-watch.

We’re keeping up with all the most recent information on The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 and sharing it here as we find out more information.

Name The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 IMDb Rating Rating 7.7/10 Type of Content TV Series Content Rating R Category Entertainment Language of Web Series English Genre Drama, Crime, Mystery

Release Date of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2

Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer has not yet been given a release date by Netflix, but we do have some exciting news to offer about its arrival.

In reality, The Lincoln Lawyer’s second season will begin filming in the fall of 2022. The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 began filming on October 31, according to What’s on Netflix. It will end on March 23, 2023, which is this month.

That’s undoubtedly excellent news for those who are looking forward to watching The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 on Netflix in 2023. Post-production will probably take at least five or six months, so (and maybe even longer). The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 is currently anticipated to premiere on Netflix in the late summer or early fall.

Season 2 may undoubtedly premiere in August or September at the earliest if filming is completed by the end of March. Nevertheless, Netflix might keep this one on wait for a little while longer into the fall.

Cast of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2

Given the type of procedural legal drama that The Lincoln Lawyer has positioned itself to be, there may be new cast members and characters added with each season, as there are for season 2. We anticipate the following core regulars to continue:

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller

as Mickey Haller Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson (recurring)

as Maggie McPherson (recurring) Becki Newton as Lorna

as Lorna Jazz Raycole as Izzy

as Izzy Angus Sampson as Cisco

as Cisco Krista Warner as Hayley Haller

Despite not likely returning for season 2, Christopher Gorham co-starred in the first season as Trevor Elliott, a millionaire customer of Mickey’s.

Quick Recap for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1

Let’s quickly review season 1 before moving on to what we might and might not see if the program returns for a second season.

We follow Micky Haller, who took over Jerry Vincent’s practice and cases and was immediately thrown into the fire. Throughout the first season, Trevor Elliot served as the main case. Elliot eventually avoided punishment in court, but he died after being shot. Elliot is accused of harming him, but we are still unsure if this is true.

After a protracted hiatus from the field, Micky returned (not without a few scrapes and bruises), fully signed off and able to resume working his cases.

Micky is allowed to surf once more as the season comes to a close, but the tattooed man who has been present throughout season 1 observes from a distance as the credits roll.

Cisco is also dealing with issues. Mickey is now responsible for paying the bill after he left the Saints. What’s going to happen there? We must wait and see.

Unlike the Matthew McConaughey movie, which we saw unfold, the Netflix series’ first season adapts the second book in the series. Despite a few changes, we mostly adhered to the original tale.

Trailer of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2

There is no official trailer released by the creators till now for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2. Till then you’ll can enjoy watching previous trailer of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1.

Conclusion

