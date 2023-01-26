The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2: Everything You Need to Know!

The Last Of Us is widely regarded as one of the best narrative-driven videogames to be released in quite some time, so Hollywood is naturally eager to adapt it for the small screen. The Last Of Us, directed by Neil Druckmann, appears to be adapting Joel and Ellie’s remarkable journey (at least in the first game).

For those who are unfamiliar, the story takes place in a world devastated by a terrifying fungus disease. Joel and Ellie, a pair linked by the harshness of their environment, and a partnership forced to work together as Joel are charged with transferring Ellie to the Fireflies, a radical group who think Ellie is the key to their redemption. Will Joel be able to get Ellie there safely?

If you’ve been following this one for a while, you might be wondering when the next episode will be released. So, no more wondering!

Here’s everything you need to know about The Last Of Us episode 2, including the release date, time.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date

The Last Of Us Episode 2 will premiere on HBO Max on Sunday, 22 January 2023 at about 9 pm (ET) / 6 pm (PT) (PT). Subtitles should be available from the start.

Episode 2 is planned to have a shorter runtime of 55 minutes. Subtitles are also expected to be available upon release.

In the Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2, What Will Happen?

The second episode of The Last of Us, “Infected,” will follow Joel, Tess, and Ellie as they sneak outside of Boston to deliver Ellie to a gang of Fireflies. The three will have to walk through an abandoned hotel along the way, with Infected obstructing their path.

The second installment, which will run for 55 minutes, will also offer light on the origins of the poisonous outbreak.

Who is in the Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2?

Pedro Pascal plays Joel Miller, and Bella Ramsey plays Ellie Williams in The Last of Us. Along with the principal duet, the show includes:

Anna Torv as Joel’s partner and fellow smuggler, Tess Servopoulos

Gabriel Luna as Joel's younger brother, Tommy Miller

Nico Parker as Joel's daughter, Sarah Miller

Merle Dandridge as the head of the Fireflies Militia, Marlene

Nick Offerman as the isolated survivalist, Frank

Murray Bartlett as Bill's partner, Frank

Storm Reid as Ellie's best friend, Riley Abel

Lamar Johnson as a young refugee Henry

Keivonn Woodard as Henry's younger brother, Sam

The program will also introduce new characters not seen in the original computer game, such as Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, the revolutionary leader, and Elain Miles and Graham Greene as married survivors Florence and Marlon. Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson, and Jeffery Pierce, who play Joel, Ellie, and Tommy in computer games, are also expected to appear.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 Trailer

Here’s the official HBO Max trailer for The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2.

Is Episode 2 of the Last of Us Scary?

The much-anticipated Clickers arrived, delivering some truly terrifying jump scares, but more importantly, capturing the same sense of dread and cold as Joel, Tess, and Ellie crawled their way around the fungi-filled museum.

In the Last of Us 2, How Old is Ellie?

The Last of Us, Part II, a video game sequel, takes set five years after the events of the previous game, with Ellie as a young adult of 19 years old. The HBO show, presumably, debuts her at the same age.

Conclusion

The second episode of The Last of Us will air on January 22, 2023. The second episode will last 55 minutes. Subtitles should be available right away. The game is one of the best narrative-driven video games in recent memory. Episode 2 of HBO’s The Last of Us is now available. It will also feature new characters who were not present in the original computer game.

