Will the Glory Part 2 Be Released in 2023? Check Here!

Fans of Korean movies know that revenge stories can be some of the most violent and suspenseful ones, and a new Netflix K-drama brings that kind of drama to the small screen. The Great and Lonely God was written by Guardian. The Glory, written by Kim Eun-sook and directed by Ahn Gil-ho, is about a woman’s decades-long quest to get back at the bullies who hurt her in high school and left her with deep physical and mental scars. Decades later, Dong-eun (Song), who is now the homeroom teacher for the daughter of unrepentant ringleader Yeo-jin, starts a careful plan to unravel each bully’s life (Im Ji-Yeon).

Fans of K-dramas should definitely watch The Glory, but it won’t be a typical 16-episode binge. Netflix has instead split the season into two parts, with the first eight episodes coming out on December 30, 2022. Now that a lot of people have already watched the first drop—25.41 million hours were watched in just the first weekend—keep reading to find out when we can expect the next eight episodes.

Is the Renewal of the Glory Part 2 Confirmed?

Fans of the series The Glory are already crazy about it, and they can’t wait for The Glory Part 2. They can’t wait to find out when The Glory Part 2 will be added to the show.

The studio that makes The Glory has already decided to make a second season, so this next part of The Glory will be out soon.

The Glory Part 2 Release Date

The first part of The Glory was great, and all eight of these episodes were fun to watch. After seeing the last episode, fans are even more curious about when The Glory will come out.

They can’t wait for the production studio to give them all the information they need about when and where The Glory Part 2 will come out. The second part of the Korean drama series The Glory will be available to stream in March 2023, when the last few episodes come out.

The Glory Part 2 Plot

The Glory, a Korean series that started in 2022 and is still going, has been a popular show so far. The series has a great plot that is mostly about thrillers and getting revenge. The story of the series is about the main female character, Dong-eun. She wanted to be an architect, but her life changed after a rough high school.

Dong-eun decides to get back at all the students who picked on her when she was younger. Later, she gets a job as a teacher at the school where the kids of her high school bullies go to school. In the first half of the Korean drama series The Glory, we’ll see how Dong-eun comes up with a plan to get back at all of her high school bullies, one by one.

The Glory Part 2 Cast

The first part of the latest ongoing series, The Glory, is now streaming, and fans are eager to find out who will be in The Glory Part 2.

According to our sources, the following actors and characters from the last season will be back for the new one:

Song Hye-Kyo for her performance as Moon Dong-eun

Choi Hye-Jeong will play Cha Joo-young.

Jung Sung-il, who has played characters like Ha Do-Yeong

Jeon Jae-Joon is played by Park Sung-hoon.

Yeom Hye-ran as Kang Hyeon-nam

Park Yeon-jin will be played by Lim Ji-Yeon.

Lee Do-Hyun for his performance as Ju Yeo-Jeong

The Glory Part 2 Trailer

The first part of the series The Glory is done streaming, and there’s no doubt that all eight episodes were fun and exciting. The plot was great, and soon, the studio that made The Glory Part 2 will release the rest of the episodes. Fans are eager to see the latest trailer for The Glory Part 2, but as of right now, the production studio for The Glory hasn’t released a new official trailer for The Glory Part 2, so check out the official trailer for The Glory Part 1 at the link below.

Where to Watch the Glory Part 2

Conclusion

You can already watch the first eight episodes of The Glory on Netflix. The Korean drama is about a woman's long-term plan to get back at the people who picked on her as a child. The studio has already decided to make a second season, so this next part will come out soon. The Glory is a Korean show that has been going on since 2022. The main character of the series is a woman named Dong-eun.

She wanted to be an architect, but after a rough high school, her plans changed.

She wanted to be an architect, but after a rough high school, her plans changed. Check out The Glory Part 2’s official trailer.

