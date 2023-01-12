The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 2! Everything That We Know So Far

The most anticipated teaser trailer and release date for Season 2 of The Daily Life of the Immortal King is now available. In November 2017, Bilibili announced that the second season of the donghua series is forthcoming. The good news is that fans will not have to wait long, as the sequel will be released in less than a week. When will the first episode be available for streaming? Here are the most recent details.

The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 2 Release Date

The second season of the fantasy series will be released in China on October 30, 2021, consisting of twelve episodes. The animation firm Pb Animation, which previously adapted Link Click, is in charge of the project. Shixuan Ouyang resumes his job as director.

Daily Life of the Immortal King premiered in January of 2020 with a 15-episode first season produced by Haoliners Animation League. On YouTube, Bili Bili provides these videos with Chinese audio and English subtitles. The first three episodes are free to watch.

Read More: Will Bridgerton Season 4 Be on Netflix in 2023 or Not?

Additionally, the series is accessible on Netflix in several locations besides China. However, an English publication has not yet been produced.

The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 2 Plot

The Daily Life of the Immortal King is a slice-of-life fantasy comedy about Wang Ling, who obtains near immortality and a new realm each year. At age 16, he decides to enroll in high school and lead a relatively low-key existence in which he seeks minimum attention. Sadly, it does not quite work out that way.

Wang Ling’s attempts to avoid the limelight frequently backfire, causing him to find himself in amusing and perplexing circumstances. Consistent with the high school genre, Wang Ling acquires valued and cherished companionship. Wang Ling falls in love with Sun Rong and develops a desire to defend her.

Read More: Will Wellmania Season 1 Be Released on Netflix in 2023?

The work of adapting the novel will be arduous, considering the novel easily exceeds 1800 chapters. After the conclusion of Season 1, a single 12-episode season is unlikely to span more than one or two arcs. Wang Ling stumbled into perilous waters in the first season after nearly attempting to create an altogether new world. His bond with Sun Rong will also continue to grow.

In the second season, Wang Ling will attempt to reconcile his immortality and powers with his high school life.

The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 2 Cast

Regarding the cast of The Daily Life of the Immortal King, we do not know who will provide the English voices if Netflix decides to make a dub, but we do have information on the original Chinese voice actors and actresses who have provided their voices for The Daily Life of the Immortal King’s characters.

Read More: Will Love is Blind Season 5 Be Renewed on Netflix? Latest Updates!!

Sun Lulu as Wang Ling

as Wang Ling Qian Chen as Sun Rong

The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 2 Trailer

Here is the trailer for the daily life of immortal king season 2.

How Many Episodes Are in the Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 2?

Season 1 of the anime consisted of 15 episodes, each of which lasted between 17 and 20 minutes. The second season of The Daily Life of the Immortal King premiered in China on October 30, 2021.

There have been a total of twelve episodes of The Daily Life of the Immortal King season 2 produced by Haoliners Animation League. Each episode has a runtime of 18 minutes. On January 8, 2022, the final episode of The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 2 Episode 12 English Sub will premiere.

Where to Watch the Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 2

If you want to know the release date of the daily life of immortal king season 2. Click Here

Conclusion

In order to conclude the article, We hope you enjoyed reading this article. We tried our best to keep you updated with all the latest information regarding The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 2

The teaser trailer and release date for Season 2 of The Daily Life of the Immortal King is now available. The second season will be released in China on October 30, 2021. The first season premiered in January 2020 with a 15-episode first season produced by Haoliners Animation League. The second season of The Daily Life of the Immortal King premiered in China on October 30, 2021. There have been a total of twelve episodes produced by Haoliners Animation League. Wang Ling will attempt to reconcile his immortality and powers with his high school life.

Here in this article, we have shared possible as well as the latest updates with you. All the upcoming information will soon be updated on this page. Stay tuned for the latest updates. If you like this article, leave your feedback. We value your feedback.