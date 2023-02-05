The Claus Family 3: Is the Claus Family Real?

With Christmas and the holiday season coming up, it’s important to find the right show to get you in the holiday spirit. The upcoming show The Claus Family is a good way to get ready for Christmas because it is about giving.

This is not the first time we’ve seen this show, and the first two have already been on for two seasons each. The first episode of each season has always come out right before Christmas, and nothing is as sweet. Here’s what we know about the third season of the show.

The Claus Family 3 Release Date

The second season of “The Claus Family” came out on Netflix on December 7, 2021. Let’s talk about how the second part will be made.

Even though nothing is official yet, the popular Christmas family is likely to return to the streaming service. The first two movies did pretty well at the box office. So, Netflix might want to make money off of the fans the new movie franchise has gained. Also, the streamer is very careful about its European content. This is because of a change in the law that says the platform has to have at least 30% European content.

So, we think that the third movie is almost certainly possible. ‘The Claus Family 3‘ should come out sometime in December 2022 if it follows the same schedule as the first two movies.

The Claus Family 3 Plot

The main focus of the first movie is how Jules, Noor, and Suzanne deal with the death of their father. At first, Jules was grumpy and sad, but then she got into a rhythm and started to like Christmas. He finds out that his family has been Santa Clauses for a long time. In the second movie, Jules’s first Christmas as Santa is shown.

But the story goes in a different direction when Jules gets a strange request from a kid named Marie. Marie’s Christmas wish is for her parents, who are divorced, to get back together. Jules sets out on a personal mission to bring Marie’s parents back together. The story comes full circle at the end, and this time Noel learns about love and empathy.

The Claus Family 3 Cast

Even though we don’t know much about the third part yet, we can probably assume that a few key cast members will play the same roles they did in the first two parts. Mo Bakker will probably play Jules Claus, the family’s heir, again, and Jan Decleir will play Jules’s grandfather, Nol Claus. Also possibly returning will be Bracha van Doesburgh (Suzanne, Jules’ mother), Eva van der Gucht (Gunna), Stefaan Degand (Holger), Josje Huisman (Ikka), Janne Desmet (Assa/Essa).

Rashif El Kaoui (who played Farid), Sien Eggers (who played Jet/Het), Pommelien Thijs (who played Ella), and Amber Metdepenningen (who played Noor/Norah) have all been in both movies, so we might see them again. There will also be some new people, but the official word hasn’t come out yet.

The Claus Family 3 Trailer

There is no official trailer for the clause family right now. But if we find out anything new about it, we’ll let you know soon. You can still watch the trailer for the season before this one.

Is the Claus Family Real?

It is a made-up story about Santa Claus’s family and focuses on his grandchildren. It was directed by Matthias Temmermans and written by Ruben Vandenborre and Elke de Gazelle.

The premise of The Claus Family is that young Jules Claus is the holiday season’s party pooper.

Conclusion

The first two films did well at the box office. Netflix is extremely picky about its European content. If the third season follows the same timeline as the first two, it could be released in December 2022. Mo Bakker, Jan Decleir, Bracha van Doesburgh, Rashif El Kaoui, Sien Eggers, Pommelien Thijs, and Amber Metdepenningen are all possible replacements.

