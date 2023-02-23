That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3: What Will Happen in This Season?

The popular and entertaining isekai anime series “That Time I Was Reincarnated as a Slime” (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken) has just finished its first season of episodes, bringing its total to 36. Nevertheless, if you’re looking for information on a third season of the show right now, you’ll have to wait – at the very least, until the current season is up.

The program, which follows a 37-year-old man who is stabbed and resurrected as a slime with various powers in a magical realm, is based on a light novel. It was turned into an anime that premiered in 2018, albeit the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the release of its darker, more morally grey second season. The seasons are currently being broadcast in two three-month chunks, according to a set format. In this way, the final 12 episodes of the second season are what viewers are genuinely waiting for instead of the third. The following information is what is currently known about the future episodes of “That Time I Was Reincarnated as a Slime.”

Release Date of That Time I Was Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

In September 2021, Season 2 of “That Time I Was Reincarnated As a Slime” concluded. Since then, we have been eagerly awaiting for the news of third season. It was revealed that a third season of the anime series “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond” was formally in the works during an advance screening of the movie (which debuted in Japanese theatres on November 25 and will be broadcast globally on Crunchyroll sometime in 2023).

The news was accompanied by a picture of Hinata Sakaguchi and hero Rimuru fighting from the Ten Great Saints (via Crunchyroll). There are currently only 12 episodes of the spinoff series “The Slime Diaries.” You may watch it on Crunchyroll if you’re interested in some amusing filler that occurs during the first season and has no bearing on how the plot of the main program develops. Up until the start of the upcoming season, five OVAs/OADs, or original video animations, are also available for viewing. They were first made available on DVD.

Plot of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

A series of young adult light novels serve as the inspiration for “That Time I Was Reincarnated as a Slime.” Fuse wrote this series, while Mitz Vah did the illustrations. Although the English volumes are a little late, that series is currently at Volume 17. Also, there was an online novel series that was completed. After slowing down the pace of translation to concentrate on characters and world-building, the anime hasn’t yet covered more than five volumes.

After the end of Season 2, Part 1, both Demon Lord Milim Nava and Demon Lord Frey have destroyed the Beast Kingdom Eurazania, and Demon Lord Carrion has been dead. Rimuri has also become a Demon Lord and all of his subordinate subjects have become an immortal army. The demon Noir is renamed Diablo by Rimuri, who also frees Veldora and gives her a new body that the storm dragon transforms. Rimuri also learns that Claymen might be responsible for the attack.

Part 2 takes place after Volume 6 and shows the consequences of the invasion of Tempest, Veldora’s release, the alleged demise of Carrion, and Rimuri’s decision to become a Demon Lord without the approval of the other Demon Lords.

Cast of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

Both Seasons 1 and 2 of “That Time I Was Reincarnated as a Slime” used the same cast, however, Season 1’s director Yasuhito Kikuchi was replaced by Atsushi Nakayama in Season 2. During Season 2 Part 2, the same voice actors provided the accents.

Miho Okasaki played the slime Rimuru in the previous seasons, Megumi Toyoguchi played the Great Sage, Chikahiro Kobayashi played the wolfish Ranga, Asuna Tomari played the hobgoblin Gobta, Mao Ichimichi played the ogress Shion, and Kanehira Yamamoto played the goblin lord Rigurd. Brittney Karbowski will play Rimuru, Mallorie Rodak will play Great Sage, Tyson Rinehart will play Ranga, Ryan Reynolds will play Gobta, Michelle Rojas will play Shion, and Kent Williams will play Rigurd in the English version of the show.

Trailer of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

There isn’t a Third-season official trailer that can be viewed. However, the series previous season was already made available, and the officials had made a teaser available for viewers to view.

Conclusion

Although the officials have not said whether there would be another season of the show, after viewing the finale, we are convinced that the series will most definitely return.

Although the officials have not said whether there would be another season of the show, after viewing the finale, we are convinced that the series will most definitely return.