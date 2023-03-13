Taxi Driver 2 Episode 8 Release Date: How Many Episodes Will It Have?

Who wouldn’t want their Uber driver to specifically avenge their sworn enemy? It was revealed that the SBS drama Taxi Driver would return for a second season following the success of the first season. The program centers on Lee Je-character hoon’s Kim Do-ki, a UDT (underwater demolition squad) Officer who graduated from the Navy Academy.

Kim Do-ki changed his life when a serial killer killed his mother and became a deluxe cab driver for the Rainbow Taxi Company. The business provides a unique “retribution-call” service for customers who want to exact revenge on others, making it stand out from other regular taxi companies.

If you’ve been watching Taxi Driver, you might be interested in learning when the new season of the well-liked K-drama will air. So, stop wondering now!

Here is all the information you require about Taxi Driver Season 2 Episode 8, including the date, time, and location of viewing.

Name Taxi Driver Season 2 IMDb Rating Rating 8.0/10 Type of Content TV Series Content Rating A Category Entertainment Language of Web Series English Genre Action, Crime, Drama

Release Date of Taxi Driver Season 2 Episode 8

The eighth episode of Taxi Driver’s new season will be available worldwide on March 18 at 10:30 p.m. (KST), and 5:30 a.m. (PT), and 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Read More: Imposters Season 4 Release Date: It Renewed for Next Season or Not?

The second season of the show should consist of 16 episodes. The length of each Taxi Driver episode will be between 50 and 60 minutes. Expect episodes to be released with subtitles as well.

Number of Episodes in Taxi Driver Season 2

The number of episodes in Taxi Driver’s second season has been revealed to be 16, with two episodes airing each week. Every Friday and Saturday until April 2023, brand-new episodes of the program will be released.

We saw in the last two episodes that the retribution crew confronted a challenging case involving a young victim after successfully assisting the elderly victim Mrs Lee. Seo-yeon, a small child, tells Do-gi she wishes to reconcile with her sister So-mang.

The group learns that the little child was adopted and that her adoptive parents obtained a bank loan with the help of Kang Pil-seung and the advice of Feel Consultants. To reconnect Seo-yeon with her younger sister, So-mang, Do-gi and Go-eun resolve to masquerade as a couple to learn more about the consulting business.

Online Platform for Taxi Driver Season 2

The second season of the SBS original drama Taxi Driver will be accessible to South Korean viewers on the network. It will be accessible on Viki in most locations for viewers who are watching from abroad. The program is also available to viewers in Asia via the streaming service Viu.

Read More: Quantum Leap Part 2: Will There Be Another Part for It?

Even though the translations are some of the best online across all other streaming sites, please expect a delay when Viki uploads the episodes following their initial airing in Korea. The network Viu will upload the episodes rather quickly after they are released.

Trailer of Taxi Driver Season 2

The official trailer of Taxi Driver Season 2 has been released by the creators. You’ll can have a look at it.

Conclusion

The eighth episode of Taxi Driver’s new season will be available worldwide on March 18 as per the information provided by the creators. Fans are requested to wait till then. More updates will be uploaded soon here on the page itself.

Here in the article, we have shared the latest updates with you. The rest upcoming information will soon be updated on this page. Stay tuned on Bisouv.com for more updates. If you like this article, leave your valuable comments below. We value your thoughts.