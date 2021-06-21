Global AI in Oil and Gas Market Top Company Profile: IBM (US), Accenture (Republic of Ireland), Google (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle (US) etc.

A detailed summary of the global AI in Oil and Gas market assessing dynamic factors, growth determinants as well as information on segment classification have been recorded in this versatile report. Besides information on segment classification, the document reflects a thorough understanding on competitor positioning, global, local and regional developments, financial outlook, regulatory compliance as well as supply-chain offerings.

Vendor Profiling: Global AI in Oil and Gas Market, 2020-28:



IBM (US)

Accenture (Republic of Ireland)

Google (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Oracle (US)

…

New leaders are emerging and the existing ones are trying to catch up and protect their profitability in the global AI in Oil and Gas market. While there is continuous disruption in the market, pressure on these industry players is predictable. Interestingly, driving and maintaining growth is the top priority of CXOs, investors, and other market participants. So, regarding the future, this global AI in Oil and Gas market research report helps the AI in Oil and Gas industry’s forward-looking thinkers with valuable insights on the AI in Oil and Gas market.

Analysis by Type:



Hardware

Software

Services

Analysis by Application:



Predictive Maintenance

Production Planning

Field Service

Material Movement

Quality Control

Regional Analysis:

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Global industry AI in Oil and Gas research provides an overview of the industry as fundamental as the structure of the industry chain and applications. The study deals with the offering ground scenario and the future growth opportunities for the forecast period of the global keyword sector.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AI in Oil and Gas Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global AI in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AI in Oil and Gas Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 AI in Oil and Gas Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 AI in Oil and Gas Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 AI in Oil and Gas Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 AI in Oil and Gas Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 AI in Oil and Gas Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 AI in Oil and Gas Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key AI in Oil and Gas Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top AI in Oil and Gas Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top AI in Oil and Gas Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global AI in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global AI in Oil and Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global AI in Oil and Gas Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global AI in Oil and Gas Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by AI in Oil and Gas Revenue in 2020

3.3 AI in Oil and Gas Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players AI in Oil and Gas Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into AI in Oil and Gas Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Key Takeaways:

• It details the market size, market share by value and market share by volume of the leading players and of global market in entirety.

• Innovation in technologies, value propositions, products and services offered in the AI in Oil and Gas market are detailed.

• The profound business challenges faced by market leaders and the resulting significant factors are detailed in the research study.

• The report provides information on a variety of interrelated developments taking place in the AI in Oil and Gas market since the past decade and its impact on future.

• This research based documentation is based on various data triangulation methodologies and international research best practices.

• The research is validated interviews with a range of global AI in Oil and Gas business leaders, as well as subject matter experts.

The Report Offers:

• Assessment of the market share (by value, by volume) for the country and regional level segments.

• Recommendations for strategic alignments to boost the efficacy and effectiveness of the new entrants of the AI in Oil and Gas market.

• The report covers market data for the years 2015 to 2021, and forecast data for the years 2022 to 2026.

• Strategic recommendations based on the market predictions.

• Mapping of the competitive landscape of the common trends including the technology trends in the AI in Oil and Gas market.

• Profiles of all the major shareholding companies in the market with details on their strategies, key financials, and ongoing developments.

The report also offers an attractive analysis of the types, applications, and regions that are benchmarked on the grounds of market dimensions, growth rates, and the attractiveness of current and potential business development opportunities. The report offers an overview of the industry sector overviews, market share divisions, regional score, business strategy, engineering innovations, fusions & purchases, recent developments, cooperative projects, partnerships, SWOT analysis, and the key financial results of this study as well as an overview of key market players. The study drives process improvement and allows the market participants to create an operating model that can easily allow them boost financial returns from their existing business and respond quickly and decisively to the prospect opportunities.

