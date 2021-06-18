Global Engineering Contracting Market Report 2020: ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA, HOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION GROUP LTD., VINCI, STRABAG, BOUYGUES, POWER CONSTRUCTION CORP. OF CHINA, Skanska AB, CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORP. LTD., Ferrovial, etc.

Introduction: Global Engineering Contracting Market

The report provides a detailed summary as well as a consistent estimation of accurate profits over the forecasted time frame. It also provides a comprehensive summary, as well as a fair price and revenue predictions (at the global level) for each player over the forecasted timeframe. The quantitative analysis provides a vital microscopic view of the industry in order to determine the manufacturers footprint by improving an understanding of global revenue and costs of manufacturers, as well as their performance, over the forecasted timeframe. Leading and prominent players in the global keyword market are narrowly evaluated on the basis of key factors in the studys industry overview section.

Competitor Profiling: Global Engineering Contracting Market

ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA

HOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION GROUP LTD.

VINCI

STRABAG

BOUYGUES

POWER CONSTRUCTION CORP. OF CHINA

Skanska AB

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORP. LTD.

Ferrovial

TECHNIPFMC

Fluor Corp.

BECHTEL

CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORP. LTD.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd.

SALINI IMPREGILO SPA

CONSOLIDATED CONTRACTORS GROUP

CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD.

CHINA NATIONAL MACHINERY INDUSTRY CORP.

ROYAL BAM GROUP NV

Petrofac Ltd.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORP.

GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION

LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD.

EIFFAGE

Samsung C&T

LENDLEASE CORP. LTD.

CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL ENGINEERING GROUP CORP.

OBAYASHI CORP.

The Engineering Contracting industrys theme, which appears at market intervals, provides an absolute description of leading rivals in terms of the weightlessness of their product concept, corporate outline, and business strategy. The research examines the characteristics of the target market, as well as recent developments and patterns, industry opportunities, growth rates, sector expansion strategies, and emerging technologies. The Engineering Contracting industry study, on the other hand, provides production levels, market size, and supply and demand trends.

Unraveling Segmentation and Scope of the Global Engineering Contracting Market

Analysis by Type:

General Contracting

Subcontracting

Analysis by Application:

Infrastructure and Civil Engineering

Resource-based Engineering

Manufacturing Engineering

The Engineering Contracting market study is planned using PESTEL, SWOT, primary and secondary testing methodologies, and sound analysis methods. Key product offerings, company history, key data, risk assessments, marketing and distribution strategies, product development, latest developments, and new product releases, analysis and advancement, and a variety of business activities are all covered in the Engineering Contracting report. Furthermore, the Engineering Contracting industry report details key trends, business dynamics, risks and rewards, components, and challenges in the global market, using various figures and graphs to provide a clearer picture of the Engineering Contracting market.

Regional Coverage of Global Engineering Contracting Market

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

In addition, the global Engineering Contracting market research study looks at the number of different products and services available, as well as consumer behavior and market opportunities in a range of regions around the world. The Engineering Contracting study includes a comprehensive report of the worlds top service providers. The Engineering Contracting research includes systematic SWOT analysis, a risk-return analysis, and a predictability analysis. Traditional utilities, as well as marketplace plans, are included in the Engineering Contracting report to help determine the global consumer environment. Sector-specific qualitative and quantitative detail, as well as revenue and user spending figures, are all covered in the global Engineering Contracting market study. The Engineering Contracting market research also identifies the key continents, as well as the profiles of major market participants and their respective economies.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Engineering Contracting Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Engineering Contracting Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Engineering Contracting Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Engineering Contracting Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 Engineering Contracting Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Engineering Contracting Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 Engineering Contracting Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Engineering Contracting Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Engineering Contracting Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Engineering Contracting Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Engineering Contracting Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Engineering Contracting Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Engineering Contracting Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Engineering Contracting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Engineering Contracting Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Engineering Contracting Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Engineering Contracting Revenue in 2020

3.3 Engineering Contracting Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Engineering Contracting Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Engineering Contracting Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

